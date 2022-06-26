Man wins 2 million in lottery thanks to love for his pregnant dog

One man nailed it and won $2 million in the lottery – and he gives all the credit to his pregnant dog Ivy. Leonard Linton, from Florida, USA, was out and about when he got a call saying Ivy wasn’t feeling well.

“In order to get to her as quickly as possible, Linton took a different route home,” explained the employees of the Florida Lottery. That different route included a quick trip to a store, where Linton bought a scratch card game that cost $10.

Much to his surprise, the dog’s owner won the grand prize of $2 million dollars. “I still can’t believe it. This is a huge life changer,” Linton said. Don’t worry, at the end of the story, the little dog did well and is healthy.

The Lottery shared a photo on Twitter of Linton grinning from ear to ear, posing with his dog and his check in his arms. When asked what he would do with the money, she told him, “I’m definitely going to buy Ivy a new kennel.”