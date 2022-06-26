Marina Ruy Barbosa posts a rare photo with her boyfriend on a trip to the Maldives

Marina Ruy Barbosa Follow enjoying vacation days traveling in Maldives, where she drew attention for her body by posting a photo in a bikini showing her butt. AND during a dive, the actress was accompanied by her boyfriend, deputy Guilherme Mussiwith whom she has been in a relationship since the first half of 2021. “Deep in the ocean”, captioned Marina when sharing more photos of the trip for two.

In one of the images, the actress appears in a bikini next to Guilherme. And in three, she is seen alone enjoying the promenade. Marina’s best friend, Luma Costa had fun with the artist’s “adventure”, involved in controversy when she attended a sertanejo show. “You’re crazy! (Laughter)”, she shot to Marina, who on another occasion revealed a detail of the intimacy with her boyfriend.

Other netizens did not miss the opportunity to compare Marina with a cartoon character. “Ariel”, “a mermaid”, “Beautiful Ariel”, “I think Ariel really exists”, “Ariel is you?” and “the real Ariel” were some of the comments left for the protagonist of the series “Rio Connection”.

By venting about haters, Luísa Sonza reminded Marina Ruy Barbosa of the time when she was a victim of trials and attacks on the web. The singer from Rio Grande do Sul even said that she thought she was going to lose her life, making the redhead vent.

“Listen. Watch. Gossip is gossip. Panic is no joke. Internet is not court. You don’t know the pain that each one goes through and their truths. You think you know about people’s lives but you don’t. You know excerpts, often distorted and taken out of context by click and audience”, asked Marina.

“You will create a generation of idols and people in the media increasingly distant, superficial and afraid of it all. Fear of hate. A generation that will often walk away from everything for survival”, shot the artist commenting on the singer’s participation. on a TV show.