MEC Scandal: Vouchers Show Deposits in the Account of Pastors’ Relatives | Policy

Businessman José Edvaldo Brito sent the Federal Comptroller General’s Office (CGU) proof of deposits made in the accounts of relatives of pastors suspected of embezzling education resources.

According to the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”, Wesley Costa de Jesus, son-in-law of pastor Gilmar Santos, received R$ 17 thousand in negotiation of an event with the presence of the then minister of education Milton Ribeiro, in the interior of São Paulo.

THE TV Globo had access to the payment receipt dated August 5, 2021. The depositor is Sime Prag do Brasil LTDA ME (a pest control company).

Gilmar dos Santos is one of the pastors who were the target of the PF operation this Wednesday (22). The other is Arilton Moura. The two are investigated for alleged involvement in a scheme to release funds from the Ministry of Education (MEC).

According to Brito, the deposit was made by businessman Danilo Felipe Franco. On the same day, Danilo made two other payments in his own name: R$20,000 to Luciano de Freitas Musse, a former advisor to the MEC; and R$ 30 thousand for Helder Diego da Silva Bartolomeu, son-in-law of the other pastor, Arilton Moura. Brito told CGU that he asked Danilo to make the deposits.

The opinion of the Public Ministry that served as the basis of the operation against the pastors and the former minister mentions a report by the CGU and mentions that “Danilo Felipe Franco made three bank transfers to people linked to Pastor Arilton Moura, totaling R$ 67 thousand. three deposits, for Wesley, Musse and Helder, total R$ 67 thousand”. According to investigations, the money was part of the negotiations.

Minister Milton Ribeiro’s event with mayors of the Nova Odessa region took place on August 21, 16 days after the payments were made. The event was organized by the pastors who are under investigation.

According to Federal Police investigations, Pastor Arilton Moura asked businessman José Edvaldo Brito for R$100,000 in exchange for holding the event in Odessa.

The businessman said he made the deposits at the request of Pastor Arilton Moura. According to him, the resources would be for philanthropic actions.

With legal authorization, the Federal Police intercepted a conversation between the pastor and a lawyer this Wednesday (22). In the dialogue, the pastor shows concern for his wife and asks the lawyer to reassure her.

“I need you to call my wife, calm my wife. Because if there is any problem with my little girl, I will destroy everyone.”

In response, the lawyer said: “Don’t worry. Get in prayer to calm down and we’ll take care of things around here”.

It is not clear who Arilton was referring to when he spoke of “little girl”.

On April 9, 2021, the influence of pastors in the MEC was made explicit in an interview given to TV Gazeta. At the time, the then minister Milton Ribeiro went to Goiânia exclusively for the interview with Pastor Gilmar Santos.

“As we announced, the Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro is here with us, to whom I would like to acknowledge in advance our debt of gratitude for the effort and commitment he made to respond to our invitation to this chat and to make an exhibition here. of the performances of his entire portfolio”, said Gilmar.

The pastor also thanked colleague Arilton Moura, who was backstage at the studio, for coordinating the interview.

During the interview, Gilmar highlighted his role in strengthening the relationship between mayors and education secretaries with the minister.

“Our very little cooperation, in bringing them closer to the minister and his technical team, made me happy to see that they left there with sparkles in their eyes, understanding that there are resources available to their municipalities in the area of ​​education and they depended only on guidelines on how to gain access”, said Gilmar.

Pastor Gilmar Santos says he cooperated to bring mayors closer to the ministry

The PF investigation culminated in the operation called “paid access”, launched this Wednesday (22). In addition to testimonies and documents, the PF gathered telephone intercepts, all authorized by the Justice.

In one of the recorded conversations, the former minister tells his daughter that he had received a call from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL): “Today, the president called me. He has a feeling again that they might want to reach him through me , You know?”. He then says, “He thinks they’re going to do a search and seizure of the house, you know? Well, it could happen, if there’s evidence, but there’s no reason.”

The call was made on July 9, the same date that President Jair Bolsonaro was with Justice Minister Anderson Torres at the Americas Summit in Los Angeles.

The opposition leader in the Senate, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), sent to the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, who is already conducting an inquiry into another alleged interference by the president in the PF, a request that “The conduct of violation of secrecy and obstruction of justice by President Jair Bolsonaro” is investigated.

“From now on, it’s not just the Ministry of Education’s corruption scheme, it’s the president’s actions to prevent the federal police from using privileged information,” said Randolfe.

The opposition understands that the coincidence of dates of the conversations that appear in the PF investigations reinforces the need to investigate a second crime.

Judge Renato Borelli, responsible for investigating former minister Milton Ribeiro, decided to send the case to the Supreme Court because he saw signs of interference from the president, who has privileged jurisdiction.