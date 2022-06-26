Mega-Sena, contest 2,494: see the tens drawn | lotteries

The Mega-Sena draw numbers 2,494 were drawn this Saturday (25). The prize is BRL 78,763,087.84 for the bet that hits six tens.

Look at the tens: 22, 01, 54, 04, 10, 53.

To bet on the Mega-Sena

Bets on Mega-Sena games can be made until 7 pm (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.

