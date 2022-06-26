Mega-Sena: fifteen miners hit the corner and earn more than BRL 35,000

The Mega-Sena contest 2494, drawn this Saturday (25), awarded 15 players from Minas Gerais who hit the corner. they will receive BRL 35,919.96, each one. The dozens contemplated were 01 – 04 – 10 – 22 – 53 – 54.

The lucky ones from Minas are from the cities of:

Belo Horizonte (3)

Ducks of Mines (2)

Alvinópolis (1)

Capetinga (1)

Count (1)

Governor Valadares (1)

Ipatinga (1)

Ituiutaba (1),

Ouro Preto (1)

Alegre Landing (1)

Santa Rita do Sapucaí (1) and

Saint Gotthard (1)

A gambler from the city of Diadema, in São Paulo, hit, alone, the six dozen of the Mega-Sena, and will receive more than R$ 78 million.

How to redeem the prize

According to Caixa, players can receive net prizes of up to R$1,332.78 (gross of R$1,903.98) at any accredited lottery unit or at Caixa branches. If the net prize exceeds BRL 1,332.78 (gross of BRL 1,903.98), payment can only be made at bank branches, upon presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and original winning bet receipt. Amounts equal to or above R$ 10,000 are paid within a minimum period of two days from the presentation of the player at a Caixa branch.