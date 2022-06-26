Mega-Sena: gambler hits 6 numbers and receives R$ 78 million

Mega-Sena was drawn this Saturday (photo: Box/Reproduction)

A player from Diadema (SP) hit, alone, the six dozen of the Mega-Sena, contest 2494, drawn on Saturday night (25/6). According to Caixa, the lucky person will receive more than R$ 78 million.

The tens drawn were: 01 – 04 – 10 – 22 – 53 – 54.

Another 157 bets scored five points and received R$35,919.96 each. The court will pay R$ 677.05.

Bet amount

The Mega-Sena single bet, with six numbers, is R$4.50. To increase the chances of winning, the player has the option to write down up to 15 dozens from 01 to 60, making the ticket price above R$ 22 thousand.

6 numbers – BRL 4.50

7 numbers – BRL 31.50

8 numbers – BRL 126.00

9 numbers – BRL 378.00

10 numbers – BRL 945.00

11 numbers – BRL 2,079.00

12 numbers – BRL 4,158.00

13 numbers – BRL 7,722.00

14 numbers – BRL 13,513.50

15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50

Probability

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the probability of a bet with six numbers taking the main prize in the Mega-Sena is 1 in 50 million. The proportion increases as more tens are ticked.

6 numbers – 1 in 50,063,860

7 numbers – 1 in 7,151,980

8 numbers – 1 in 1,787,995

9 numbers – 1 in 595,998

10 numbers – 1 in 238,399

11 numbers – 1 in 108,363

12 numbers – 1 in 54,182

13 numbers – 1 in 29,175

14 numbers – 1 in 16,671

15 numbers – 1 in 10,003

Performance

The R$ 80 million from Mega-Sena corresponds to the net amount, as Caixa previously deducts income tax. That way, the nouveau riche would have all the money at their disposal to spend as they wish.

In savings, exempt from taxes, the Mega-Sena income of R$ 80 million would be R$ 554 thousand in the first month, based on the rate of 0.6929% reported by the Central Bank on June 23.

In a CDB (Bank Deposit Certificate) security with 100% of the CDI rate, considering the 22.5% IR deduction, the increase in 30 days would be around R$ 622 thousand (0.78%).

Prize redemption

Mega-Sena prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery shop or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the bettor plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.