Mendonça gives until July 1st for Petrobras to explain readjustments – Notícias









Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), extended to July 1 the deadline for Petrobras to present the criteria adopted by the company to readjust the price of fuels.

Last week, the magistrate had demanded that Petrobras send data to the STF until this Friday (24). However, the company asked for five more business days. The oil company said that it would not be able to meet the time initially established due to the “large volume of data to be analyzed to determine the requested information and documentation”.

Mendonça complied with Petrobras’ request. “Given the reasonableness of the claim and the principle of procedural cooperation, I grant the additional period requested until July 1, 2022”, he decided.











In the initial request, the minister asked the company to present “detailed information” regarding the criteria adopted for the pricing policy established in the last 60 months. The order was given on the same day that Petrobras announced the readjustment of 5.18% in the price of gasoline and 14.26% in the price of diesel.

In the same decision, Mendonça determined that the ICMS rates on fuels must be uniform in all states of the country as of July 1st. When defining fixed rates, states cannot increase the proportional weight of the tax in the formation of the final price to the consumer.

In addition, he suspended the effectiveness of an agreement signed by Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy), in March this year, which allowed states to charge different rates of ICMS on diesel. Until a new rule is edited, the basis for calculating the tax on this fuel will be fixed by the average of prices practiced in the last 60 months.