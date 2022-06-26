Minister of Justice says he did not deal with PF operations with Bolsonaro during his trip to the US | Policy

Justice Minister Anderson Torres published this Sunday (26) on a social network in which he said he did not deal with Federal Police operations with President Jair Bolsonaro during their trip to the United States earlier this month.

Anderson Torres was part of Bolsonaro’s entourage that traveled to Los Angeles, where the president participated in the Summit of the Americas on the 9th and 10th of this month.

According to a telephone intercept carried out by the Federal Police, on June 9, former Education Minister Milton Ribeiro told a daughter that Bolsonaro had reported to him a “feeling” that he, Ribeiro, could be used to target the president. Milton Ribeiro was arrested by the Federal Police on the 22nd and released a day later.

“In the face of so much speculation about my trip with President Bolsonaro to the US, I categorically assure you that, at no time, we deal with PF operations. .

The Federal Police is linked to the Ministry of Justice.

Based on this and other recordings, the Public Prosecutor’s Office asked for authorization from the Justice to investigate whether Bolsonaro interfered in the investigations into Milton Ribeiro. The case was sent for analysis by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), and the rapporteur is Minister Cármen Lúcia.

Bolsonaro family lawyer Frederick Wassef said he was authorized by the president to tell the press that he “did not interfere with the PF” and that he has “nothing to do with these recordings”.

Milton Ribeiro says he received a call from Bolsonaro: ‘He thinks they will do a search and seizure’

Milton Ribeiro Prison

In March of this year, a recording became known in which Ribeiro, still as a minister, said that he prioritized the transfer of money to municipalities indicated by pastors and that, in doing so, he responded to a request from President Jair Bolsonaro.

Later, Milton Ribeiro denied it. He stated that he did not prioritize municipalities nominated by pastors and that Bolsonaro had not asked him to do so. The episode led to the resignation of the then minister.

With Ribeiro’s departure from office, the investigations left the STF and went to the Federal Court in Brasília. Judge Renato Borelli, of the 15th Federal Court, understood that, once released, Ribeiro and the pastors could interfere in the investigations and, therefore, ordered their arrest.