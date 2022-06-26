Mirella Santos tells why she left RedeTV! and almost got deported

Presenter Mirella Santos, 39, said she was fired from RedeTV! for having a relationship with the comedian Wellington Muniz, Ceará, 49, and even so not having influenced the comedian to remain on the station at the time when the humorous “Pânico” migrated from RedeTV! for the Band.

During her participation in the podcast “PodDelas”, Mirella said that she worked for a few years as a reporter for “TV Fama” in Rio de Janeiro, until “Pânico” changed stations and, with that, Ceará also left RedeTV!, and was for the Band along with the other members of the program.

The broadcaster’s management then contacted the model and asked for help so that she could “make Ceará’s head” so that he would stay in the house, with the guarantee of a program just for him, but she refused and, with that, was dismissed by the company on the grounds of cost containment.

“Ceará is leaving [da RedeTV!] together with ‘Pânico’, going to Band, and then they sent me away, because I was a woman from Ceará, and I had to make Ceará’s head. called me to [fazer com que] Ceará stay, that then they would give a program for Ceará. And then I said: ‘no, I’m just engaged — at the time I was just engaged —, sorry, I’ll pass on your message, he’ll talk to you, but I can’t give an opinion or decide something that’s his, because that can affect my marriage later, it doesn’t work, then the guy will keep charging me”, he declared.

“So I said no, this is his decision, and whatever he wants is ok. And at the time he left and then they sent me away, in a call, the director saying it was cost containment”, he added.

almost deported

On the podcast, Mirella Santos also reported an embarrassing situation she experienced when she was in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, next to Ceará, and was almost deported for being mistaken for a transgender woman.

As she explained, at the time, when she arrived at customs, she was asked why she was in the country, and she explained that she had gone on a trip to celebrate her wedding anniversary. However, the professionals kept checking her passport, which made her apprehensive. “I said: ‘fucked'”.

“They took my passport, took it to another place, there were two police officers and they said: ‘come with me'”, she said, noting that she was nervous, wondering what had happened, if they thought she was transporting drugs, for example.

After finally getting her passport stamped, she asked the guide what was going on, and the woman asked if she had ever changed her passport.

“I said ‘no, never’. Then he [perguntou]: ‘Did you make a sex change? Transgender?’ I said ‘no’. That is, they were thinking that I had a sex change, I started to laugh, I said ‘guys, I’m feeling nervous because of this, I burst out laughing. crazy I put myself [na pele] of a person who is transgender. And if it was, what’s the problem?”