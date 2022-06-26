Monkeypox not a global emergency, but countries must act

The WHO (World Health Organization) has decreed that, at this stage, monkeypox is not yet a global health emergency. The decision was taken this Saturday, after an assessment by experts in the face of the spread of the disease and the potential risk of contamination. Still, the scientists called on governments to step up monitoring actions and for the WHO to meet again in the coming weeks. For the agency, “collective action” will be needed to deal with the new crisis.

Intense debate among scientists resulted in a decision that took days to complete. To date, five emergencies have been declared by the institution in just over ten years and signals the need for governments around the world to take measures to monitor the outbreak and control cases.

With more than 3,200 cases in about 50 countries, the disease began to be monitored by the WHO. In Brazil, the Ministry of Health reports that 17 cases have been identified.

Declaring a global emergency would aim to increase coordination between countries and strengthen active case-finding mechanisms and implement measures to help contain the global circulation of the virus.

The WHO emergency committee meeting still took place in an environment of growing concern about the increase in cases recorded in non-endemic areas outside Africa, especially in Europe, but also in the Americas, with several cases also reported in Asia and Oceania.

An international health alert was launched by the United Kingdom in mid-May, and since then cases have grown in this country (793), as well as in Spain (over 800), Germany (592), Portugal (317), France (277). ), Canada (245), the Netherlands (167) and the United States (156), according to the numbers available as of Thursday, when the WHO meeting was convened.

In a statement, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said he was “deeply concerned about the spread of monkeypox, which has been identified in more than 50 countries across five WHO regions, with 3,000 cases since the start of May”.

According to him, the Emergency Committee noted many unknowns, gaps in current data and prepared a consensus report that reflects differing opinions among the committee.

“Overall in the report they advised me that at this time the event does not constitute a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, which is the highest level of alert the WHO can issue, but acknowledged that the convening of the committee itself reflects the growing concern about the international spread of monkeypox,” Tedros said.

He said despite the decision, the outbreak is “clearly an evolving health threat” that the WHO is “following very closely”.

“It requires our collective attention and coordinated action now to stop the spread of monkeypox virus using public health measures, including surveillance, contact tracing, patient isolation and care, and ensuring that health tools like vaccines and treatments are in place. available to populations at risk and shared fairly,” he said.

Tedros and the Committee indicated that monkeypox has been circulating in several African countries for decades and has been neglected in terms of research, attention and funding.

“What makes the current outbreak especially concerning is the rapid and continued spread to new countries and regions and the risk of further and sustained transmission in vulnerable populations, including immunocompromised people, pregnant women and children,” he said.

For him, governments, communities and individuals need to consider “the committee’s recommendations for enhanced surveillance, better community involvement in diagnosis and risk communication, and the appropriate use of therapeutics, vaccines and public health measures, including screening. and isolation of contacts”.

Calling on countries to collaborate and share information, the WHO urged governments and manufacturers to work together to achieve global public health goals, “ensuring that affected populations receive medical countermeasures for monkeypox and that these are used through standardized surveys and data collection for further assessment of clinical therapeutic efficacy and vaccine efficacy assessments”