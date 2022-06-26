Monkeypox: WHO rules out international emergency for now, but acknowledges concern | Health

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that, at this time, monkeypox is not a health emergency of international concern, but has acknowledged the need for concern about the disease. The conclusion is in the final report, released this Saturday (25), of the first Emergency Committee on the monkeypox outbreak in several countries.

“Overall in the report they informed me that at this time the event does not constitute a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, which is the highest level of alert the WHO can issue, but acknowledged that the committee’s own convention reflects the growing concern,” Tedros Adhanom, WHO director-general of the report.

“They have expressed their readiness to be called up again as needed.”

Currently, the “global emergency” label applies only to the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing efforts to eradicate polio.

Initial symptoms usually appear within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer). After the onset of fever, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.

Experts still don’t know exactly how the disease is being transmitted. Monkeypox usually passes from animals to humans. Sexual transmission is also investigated.

Lesions go through five stages before falling off, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The illness usually lasts for 2 to 4 weeks.

The use of masks, distancing and hand hygiene are ways to avoid contagion by monkeypox.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reinforced the adoption of these measures, stressing that they also serve to protect against Covid-19.