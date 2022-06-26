MPE determines resumption of laboratory services by Unimed Uberlândia – Diário de Uberlândia

The State Public Prosecutor’s Office, through the Consumer Protection Prosecutor’s Office, determined that Unimed Uberlândia should immediately resume care with all clinical analysis, imaging and similar laboratories discredited this year, under penalty of public civil action.

The decision was made after a complaint that the health insurance cooperative had discredited an imaging laboratory in the city, which would have generated complaints from consumers and the laboratory itself.

“This interruptive measure generated a petition on the part of the complainants-laboratories narrating the facts and requesting measures on the part of the Public Ministry. On the other hand, consumers have already filed complaints, also complaining about the modification of the available laboratory framework”, explained prosecutor Fernando Martins in the determination.

In addition to the resumption of laboratory services, the MPE determines that Unimed Uberlândia, within 10 working days, must present and prove that the new chosen laboratory provides the same services with equivalent quality to the other disaccredited laboratories, in addition to having passed on the necessary information to the its consumers and that, the new contracted laboratory, has no cases filed against it in the various departments for sanitary reasons, including in the scope of service to the Unified Health Service (SUS).

In a note, Unimed Uberlândia reported that it received the manifestation of the MPE and will provide all the requested clarifications. The operator also stressed that the measures it has been taking are entirely in favor of its customers, aiming at providing quality services at an appropriate cost, fulfilling its role to avoid burdening the plans with exacerbated readjustments.

“Unimed Uberlândia also communicates that the accredited network maintained is a wide network, of excellence and endowed with sufficiency to serve its customers with quality. In the imaging part, for example, in which IPAC/SABIN was discredited, several providers are maintained, such as Check-up, CLIMA, CDI, UMC Imagem, Radioclinica, Pro Imagem, among others. In the case of clinical analyses, Unimed Uberlândia maintains Check-up and IPAC/SABIN as providers, and is implementing its own collection points that will be part of an extensive network totaling more than 13 collection points distributed in different locations”.

Unimed Uberlândia reaffirmed that it has complete peace of mind, as it has complied with all the steps recommended by the ANS regarding decision-making to review the provider network and that it believes that ensuring the sustainability of supplementary health is also a way of protecting consumers.