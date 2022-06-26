‘My son wouldn’t sit down and stopped smiling: it was a rare syndrome’ – 26/06/2022

Érika Lima Sacheto noticed that her four-year-old son, Gabriel, was having frequent seizures. At five months, he was diagnosed with a rare condition known as West syndrome. At first, she and her husband did not know what to do and rushed to the hospital, as epileptic seizures occurred numerous times a day. With expensive and difficult treatment, Érika had to leave work and dedicate herself full time to the child. Below, she tells how she faces the disease and warns parents and guardians to be aware of unusual behavior and movements in the first days of the baby’s life.

“I had a very smooth pregnancy, I had a cesarean section and my son didn’t have to stay in the incubator or anything. With three days of birth, he started having a weird movement on the side of his body, as if it were a hiccup.

I thought about going back to the maternity ward, because we never imagined he would be having a seizure. He did a battery of tests, took medication and we went home.

In the beginning it was difficult. Gabriel received the medicine and had an epileptic seizure again. My husband and I were in this struggle of trying to control the symptoms every day. He had a lot of seizures, it lasted about 15 minutes and, as we didn’t know what it was, we always rushed to the hospital.

At five months, he started having a different seizure and we had already noticed a delay in development. He couldn’t sit, couldn’t pick up objects and what caught my attention was that he stopped smiling and started having a different seizure, as if he was going to fall. We went to a neurologist and did more tests. I also filmed it with my cell phone to show the doctor during consultations.

When we did an electroencephalogram, his pattern was hypsarrhythmia, which indicates West syndrome, responsible for unique epilepsies in childhood. The doctor could not find the real reason why she was born with the condition, but she went on to say that she had messed with some sodium channels in the body.

Disease evolution

Image: Personal archive

We were able to quickly deal with the problem as the diagnosis is often time consuming. He had an electroencephalogram every week and he had these spasms of fright many times throughout the day.

When he started treatment, he took four pills daily. At the time, I was a complete layman, I went to look for information on the internet about the disease, I had no prospects for the future and not all doctors knew how to deal with it.

I remember sitting on the bed, crying, crying and thinking I had practically nothing to do. When I started meeting other mothers who had children with West syndrome, I was more relieved.

It had all profiles: women who had bedridden children, others who had complete independence and others with speech and cognition problems.

When I found a doctor who was treating the syndrome, he explained that the disease manifests itself around two years of age, when the brain is more mature or later migrates to focal seizures.

Image: Personal archive

That’s what happened to Gabriel. He hasn’t had a crisis for three years and we can say that he no longer has West syndrome, but we need to deal with the sequelae. He has hypotonia, which causes him to lack muscle strength. Also, he hasn’t developed speech and I usually say he’s a big four-year-old baby.

He had never heard of focal epilepsy, but today he still doesn’t speak, when he gets hurt he doesn’t cry. In fact, he has learned to cry recently and has started to speak one syllable now. He’s babbling.

The psychological part and the physical part are like a baby. He also suffers from dysphagia, which causes difficulty in swallowing and it is only possible to eat everything crushed and well liquid.

costly treatment

Treating Gabriel’s illness is very costly. Since birth, I had to stop working and only my husband has a steady job. I make some crafts at home to supplement the income.

The first medication for West syndrome alone cost more than R$300 and we used four boxes a month. Then we had to buy a cart adapted for him and it cost R$18,000.

Because of that, we had to create a kitty to help with the costs, so that we could buy the medicine and the adapted cart. Today, we still continue with online storage to buy medicines and do medical follow-up. Now, we are in need of a positioning chair, which costs R$1,500, and a splint, which costs approximately R$300. In addition to these, focal epilepsy medication costs R$300 per month.

The agreement covers some costs as a physical therapist, occupational therapist, but he needs follow-up with a neurological physical therapist. He does two sessions a week with each professional. There are a lot of expenses.

lonely motherhood

Image: Personal archive

In the beginning, you are looking for someone to fix your child. But it’s not about fixing it, it’s about accepting it. We try to have a nice life, deal with it and move on.

I heard a lot, especially from the family. When you get a diagnosis, they don’t accept it and even judge you for being a mother. I felt this a lot and with Gabriel I was very judged.

I usually say that it is a lonely motherhood, but it needs shelter and not judgment. I see my son as an atypical child, he doesn’t have much socialization and neither do I.

Before, I was in therapy, but I stopped because of him, because all care and money are directed to him. We prioritize him.

I’m slowly trying to take him to the playground, do some errands, and that way I’m also able to get out a little. It is a very demanding routine, our house is not adapted for this and, luckily, my oldest son, 19 years old, helps me.

My biggest concern is with his puberty, but for now, what has helped my psychological health is interacting with other mothers, who are going through the same things I am. It’s like it’s given a speck of light. Gabriel’s upbringing is being more accepting of who he is. And for me he is like that.”

What is West syndrome?

It is a rare epileptic condition, which affects three out of 10,000 babies. It occurs exclusively in childhood and always in the first two years of a child’s life, being more common in boys than in girls.

To identify if the baby is developing the problem, it is recommended to observe if he has epileptic spasms, which follow a pattern of movement on both sides of the body or flexion or extension of the trunk and arms.

Generally, the child makes a movement and returns to the previous position, does not lose consciousness and each spasm lasts for seconds. The most common is to have between 10 and 20 in a row, with a repetitive pattern.

The causes are multifactorial and may be genetic. Other more common factors are perinatal asphyxia, which produces a clinical picture resulting from oxygen deprivation in the brain, either during pregnancy or childbirth.

It can also be due to changes in brain anatomy and neurocutaneous syndrome, which compromises the child’s skin and nervous system. Finally, congenital infections during pregnancy or childbirth increase the incidence of West syndrome.

As with Gabriel, professionals recommend that parents film their children when there is any change in his behavior, to identify seizures. There is also a psychomotor delay and, finally, an electroencephalogram is recommended, which will show a hypsarrhythmia, which translates into a “chaotic pattern”, that is, a disorganization of the brain. This type of exam needs to be done in detail, as many signs are only identified during sleep.

The earlier the problem is diagnosed, the more likely it is to cure or allow symptoms to go into remission. However, only 10% of children with West syndrome make a full recovery.

From a year and a half or two onwards, the child goes through a period of transition and no longer develops the problem. The clinical pattern of epilepsy changes and evolves into Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, generating focal seizures. The problem develops in a specific area of ​​the brain, which, as the name suggests, is responsible for focus.

There are several therapies and all follow-up occurs jointly. It can be done with anticonvulsants, hormones or corticosteroids in high doses. The latter are offered by the SUS (Single Health System).

In parallel, the child needs to enter the rehabilitation process, which includes a physical therapist, speech therapist, occupational therapist, neuropediatrician and other professionals who help in the development.

Source: Marcio Moacyr de Vasconcelospediatric neurologist, member of the Scientific Department of Neurology at SBP (Brazilian Society of Pediatrics) and professor of pediatrics at UFF (Universidade Federal Fluminense).