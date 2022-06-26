new functions will be released soon in the messaging app – Metro World News Brasil

In a renewal plan for 2022, new functions will soon be released in the WhatsApp messaging app.

The news will be released for Android and iOS systems. Check all the details:

WhatsApp ‘renovated’: new functions will be released soon in the messaging app

animated emojis

WhatsApp is working on bigger animated heart emojis, for a future update.

The new feature is in development for Android and will be released in a future update. Check out what’s new:

Credit (Reproduction Wabetainfo)

App improvements

WhatsApp has released the ability to filter unread conversations. The new search filter was found in a recent beta update for Android.

iOS version

The app has launched the ability to detect when do not disturb mode is activated on iOS.

The app uses this information to tell you why you missed a call and DND was activated.

WhatsApp Business

The app is working on a new chat shortcut to create orders, new to the Desktop version.

Beta for Android

The ability to view the status update directly from the chat list is under development in WhatsApp beta for Android.

RUVIC/Reuters DATA

Google Drive

The app is developing a feature that allows users to export their backups from Google Drive.

The new feature is under development and will be released in the future.

Business Version

WhatsApp is launching an author message information feature, which allows businesses to understand which device an outgoing message was sent from.

Link in App

The platform will feature the ability to mute or message specific people on a call soon.

The first details were detected in some beta versions for Android and iOS systems.

Text with information from Wabetainfo website