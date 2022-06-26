New version of Gabigol cools relationship with fans

The marriage between Gabigol and Flamengo is now in its fourth year, and some say it is going through a complicated phase. Yesterday (25), the striker opened the scoring against América-MG, missed a penalty and wasted other chances. The performance was on the fine line between boos and applause from the more than 40,000 fans present at Maracanã. Far from feeling intimidated, shirt 9 left the pitch smiling.

It was not the only time that Gabi received boos from the red-blacks, but it was perhaps the day that the protest echoed the most.

“It’s incredible. It was one-nil, with my own goal, I almost don’t miss a penalty and I get booed. I even joked… ‘at 38 (fans) from Brazil booed me already’. IT IS [igual casamento]we fight, but we sleep together”, he said after the game in an interview with the Globo group.

Used to pressure from opponents, Gabigol has the habit of turning boos and cursing into motivation on the field. Last season’s match against Santos, for the Brasileirão, in Vila Belmiro, is proof of that. At halftime, shirt 9 was the target of strong protests from the club that revealed it. In the second half, three goals and entitled to the release of his song – and the beginning of his career as ‘Lil Gabi’.

The player’s next hit brings to light what may be the main reason for the friction in this marriage with the red-black. “Besides being a player, I’m becoming an artist”, says one of the verses. The crowd’s dissatisfaction can be masked when the striker puts the ball in the net, however, with the oscillation this season, criticism gains space. There are only three goals in the last ten games.

In the goal against América-MG, a response to fans who criticize life off the field. Gabigol celebrated by gesturing as if he were singing into a microphone and making a ‘silence’ gesture with his hand.

It was with the number 9 shirt that Gabigol became the protagonist and top scorer of the team, however, recent functions on the field go beyond the number he carries on his back – and that brings with it the responsibility of goals. The player reinvented himself, returned to play in the role of ‘midfielder’, almost a 10, just as he was at base.

The performances as an articulator of plays with the forward working a little further away from the area do not cancel out the expectations of the red-black fan who is used to celebrating goals from shirt 9. The protagonist became a supporting player by only participating in a few plays, as in the victory on top of Goiás – Gabi finds Matheuzinho, who crosses just enough for Pedro to swing the nets.

Despite recent criticism, the numbers in the season are enough to mark Gabi – even more – in Flamengo’s history. In 2022, there are 34 games and 20 participations in goals. The shirt 9 reached the 122nd with the Manto, is the club’s top scorer in the 21st century, is the club’s top scorer in the Brasileirão in consecutive points – and is on his way to being the top scorer red-black in the Brasileirão.

Gabriel Barbosa (25 years old) at @Brasileirao 2022: ?? 13 games

?? 4 goals

? 263 mins to score a goal

15 decisive passes

22 shots (10 on goal)

?? 45% shot aim

? 57% odds conversion (4/7)

?? 1 missed penalty

SofaScore rating 6.95 pic.twitter.com/MN8rL89aFt ? SofaScore Brazil (@SofaScoreBR) June 26, 2022

The new version of Gabi has the mission of resuming the marriage to remember the honeymoon times with the fans. The good relationship depends on the need for Flamengo’s reaction in competitions. The attacker’s phase was discussed with coach Dorival Júnior during the press conference.

“I think the position of the fans is sovereign and has to be respected. Gabriel is very important for Flamengo. If I’m not wrong, he is the top scorer at Maracanã. He has responded for years, and he is a player that the fans trust. He may even go through a moment of instability, but I know his ability. The ball seeks him inside the area. The oscillations are natural with any professional. Heaven and hell in football are just a hand’s breadth away. he no longer has our confidence. He is important. And he will be decisive”, said the coach after the victory over América-MG.

With Gabi at his disposal, and surpassing Zico as the top scorer of the competition, Flamengo turns the key and focuses on the round of 16 of the Libertadores. The match against Tolima takes place on Wednesday (29), in Ibagué, Colombia.