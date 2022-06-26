Ney Matogrosso gets a standing ovation at Rock in Rio Lisboa | Rock in Rio 2022

The Portuguese waited two years until the reunion with Ney Matogrosso, but it was not in vain.

The 80-year-old singer delivered a performance and powerful show, as usual, at Rock in Rio Lisboa this Saturday (25). It was announced in 2020, when the festival would take place in June, but plans changed due to the pandemic.

The show he does two years later is the one on the album “Bloco na Rua”, somewhat old in 2022, but nobody seems to care about that.

Ney opens with “Meu Bloco na Rua”, by Sérgio Sampaio, and continues through the repertoire with music by Rita Lee, Chico Buarque and Paralamas do Sucesso.

In “Ponta do Lápis”, the screen displays images of indigenous people, while Ney turns around and opens his arms in reverence, but says nothing.

The singer is very straight and sends one song after another. He stops only to reciprocate a chorus of “Ney, I love you.”

“Como 2 e 2”, music by Caetano Veloso, is the highlight of the show with an almost a capella beginning and shows how the voice remains metallic and firm regardless of the time. It is so beautiful that the audience even sings softly so as not to overwhelm the singer.

In the end, he opens his arms to receive the applause with a smirk of satisfaction.