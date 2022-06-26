Neymar doesn’t like the PSG president’s speech and thinks about leaving the club

Neymar did not like the interview that Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of PSG, gave to the Spanish newspaper Brand, where the manager left open the future of shirt 10 in the team. According to the RMC Sport — one of the main networks specializing in sports coverage in France — the striker is open to a departure from the French club this season.

In the interview in question, the top hat received the following question: “Is Neymar in the new project?”.

And he replied: “We cannot talk about these issues in the press. Some will come, others will, but they are private negotiations.”

The news portal points out that a possible departure for Neymar is very complicated. From July 1st, his contract will be automatically renewed until 2027, and few teams in the world would have the money to pay the high cost of the transfer.

Also, it has the World Cup factor. The player would not like to move to another country in the year the World Cup will be played, but the boos from the crowd over the last season also weighed heavily on the player.

In 2021/22, Neymar had his worst year with the PSG shirt. He played in 28 games, scored just 13 goals and provided 8 assists – a far lower number for someone who is one of the team’s stars.