Neymar feels exposed after talking about president and thinks about leaving PSG

The climate turned sour once and for all in the relationship between Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain. According to the French press, the Brazilian player did not like the statement by the president of the Parisian team, who did not guarantee the permanence of the shirt 10 for the next seasonand now he is considering leaving the Parc des Princes.

The information is from the portal “RMC Sport”, which guarantees that Neymar felt exposed with Nasser Al-Khelaïfi’s speech. Despite a season below expectations, the Brazilian, at first, had the intention of staying at PSG.

In the year of the World Cup, Neymar is afraid to change clubs at this moment and arrive in Qatar with a performance far from expected after a hypothetical change of scenery. In front of the leader’s quotation marks, however, the future is open.

Neymar has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain until June 2027 and owns an astronomical salary. In addition to the salaries, a possible interested party would still have to pay a high amount for the contract. Such factors make a negotiation complicated.

The number 10 has never hidden the desire that he likes to feel loved by the fans, something that has not happened in part of the season. According to “RMC Sport”, the PSG president’s speech makes the player’s relationship with the club even more difficult.