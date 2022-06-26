Nicole Bahls surprises netizens by giving energy drinks to riverside children: “Look there, drinking everything”

The ex-panic Nicole Bahls surprised the web recently. on a trip to Manaus, in the Amazon, the influencer shared with her followers through social networks an unusual moment she lived alongside the local children. She was carrying out an action in the Amazon river.

Traveling by boat, Nicole passed through a riverside community and decided to stop there to get to know its inhabitants better. When it was time to leave, the blogger decided that she would like to gift the local population with some groceries, but she only had energy with her.

Laughing, she came to film the children with the drink cans in hand and commented on the scene: “Guys, I wish I’d given soda, something, I only had RedBull. I filled the kids with RedBull. Look, all drinking”showed through the stories.

Then Bahls took a boat and decided to go to a nearby market so he could buy groceries and toiletries for the community like toothbrushes. Moments later, she shared a click of the action on her Instagram feed and commented: “Today was the day to get to know the Amazon River and this family that filled my heart, I can only be in someone’s life to do good otherwise I’m totally expendable (Father Fábio de Melo’s phrase)”.