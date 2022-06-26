“No need to look outside”; Roberto Carlos reveals backstage of Cruzeiro in the market in search of reinforcements

Cruzeiro is going through a great phase of the season. The Minas Gerais team has won nine of its last ten games for Série B of the Brazilian Championship, and leads the national competition in the search for access to Série A. Even with the postponement of the match against Ituano for the 14th round, Raposa does not end of the table.

The Celeste team went to Maracanã to face Fluminense this Thursday (23), and ended up defeated by 2 to 1, in the first game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Because of this commitment, the Club had its match away from home with Galo de Itu transferred to the next 5th. This Friday (24th), Vasco beat Operário-PR 3-0 and was just one point behind of the cruisers.

In 13 rounds, the team led by Paulo Pezzolano won 31 of the 39 points disputed by Serie B. With the positive numbers and good performance on the field, Cruzeiro gives good signs on the path towards the national elite. A panorama that, according to the former left-back of the Brazilian National Team and Real Madrid, Roberto Carlos, could be even more encouraging in the second half of the year. Roberto won the fifth world championship with the Seleção in 2002, alongside Ronaldo. The two were also teammates at Real.

Today the “Phenomenon” is the manager of the Sociedade Anônima de Futebol (SAF) of Cruzeiro. A personal friend of the former striker, Penta’s number 6 has offered a consultancy job to Raposa’s staff, and stated that the Club is in the market looking for reinforcements for the season’s sequel. “At least two. In Brazil there are many good players, you don’t need to look outside. Everyone is watching, just passing information to him”, said Roberto Carlos in an interview released this Saturday (25), by columnist Jaeci Carvalho, from Estado from Minas.