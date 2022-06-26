On WhatsApp, Bolsonaro criticizes Barroso for talking about printed voting

President says minister, who participates in forum in UK, has “honesty deficit”

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the former president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and STF (Federal Supreme Court) minister Luís Roberto Barroso this Saturday (June 25, 2022), in WhatsApp groups, because of a statement by Barroso during Forum Brazil UK, in the United Kingdom.

Bolsonaro said that Barroso was “confronted” by declaring that it overturned a proposal that involved manual counting of votes. He quoted the speeches of two people present at the event who questioned the minister (read the transcript of the discussion below) and posted the following message: “There is no deficit of civility in Brazil, but a deficit of honesty on the part of you. Ex. and some others”.

Barroso spoke of his time at the head of the TSE. He said he stopped the “abominable setback that would be the return of the printed vote with manual public counting”. At this moment, a woman interrupted the minister: “This is a lie. Nobody mentioned manual counting.”

“The official speech was, I quote, printed vote with manual public count, close quotes. Point. just look [na internet]”, replies Barroso. The woman then mocks the minister: “I open quotes, lie.”

The STF minister goes on to say that Brazil is facing a “immense deficit of civility” –phrase used by Bolsonaro to say that Barroso has a “honesty decifit”.

MANUAL VOTE COUNTING

At another point in the lecture, Barroso again cited the manual public counting of votes and addressed his speech to the woman with whom he had discussed minutes earlier. The minister said the following: “I would like to say, again, ma’am, with all due respect, that if you enter any place, you will hear from the President of the Republic, from the author of the proposal, who wanted a printed vote with manual public count. This is a fact. From there, everyone can find what they want, but that’s a fact.”.

O Power 360 searched to see if Bolsonaro made statements about “printed vote with manual public count”, as suggested by Barroso. What the president and his supporters have always stood for is the “printed vote of proof”in the model, for example, of what is found in electronic voting machines in Paraguay (watch here).

On February 3, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) shared a video from the Paraguayan Electoral Justice on his social media that shows how a person must vote in a ballot box that prints their ballot and then validates it electronically.

Representative Filipe Barros (PL-PR), in August 2021, has already spoken of manual vote counting. for the printed proof of vote, the congressman presented a substitute – text that changes the initial proposal.

The amendment proposed by Barros included the public and manual counting of votes – the original text did not address this. Here is the full text of the substitute (296 KB). The Chamber of Deputies buried PEC 135/19.

FORUM DISCUSSION

Here’s how the minister’s discussion with two people present at the event went:

Barroso: In my tenure as president of the TSE, I had to deal with the pandemic, I had to resist attacks against democracy and prevent this abominable setback that would be the return of the printed vote with manual public counting, which has always been the path of fraud in Brazil.

Women: That’s a lie. Nobody mentioned manual counting.

Barroso: You can get on the internet now, anyone…

Women: I’ve already entered and I’ve seen it.

Barroso: One minute.

Women: That’s a lie.

Barroso: That was the official speech… Manual public count.

Women: That’s a lie.

Man: How can we trust the polls if the guy who will preside was the guy who released the biggest thief?

Barroso: Very well, following the journey. The official speech was, I quote, printed vote with manual public count, close quotes. Point. Just look.

Women: I open quotes, lie.

Barroso: This is one of the problems we are facing in Brazil, a huge deficit of civility.

Watch the moment when Barroso argues with two people (6min15s):