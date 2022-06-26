Operation muffles in the Planalto: government maps names in the CPI and combs through investigations

Allies of Jair Bolsonaro mounted an operation to try to smother the crisis in the government triggered by the revelation of a phone call intercepted by the Federal Police in which former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro mentions the president.

In a phone call with his daughter, Ribeiro says Bolsonaro thought there would be a search and seizure at his home. The ex-commander of the MEC is the subject of an investigation that investigates suspicion of influence peddling and bribery payments involving two lobbyist pastors with access to the government. In all, the PF recorded 1,768 calls during the investigation.

Aides to the president drew up a plan to try to stop the creation of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) in the Senate to investigate suspected irregularities in the MEC, a task that, according to people close to the Planalto, is considered a priority at the moment. So far, opposition members have managed to collect 27 signatures, the minimum required to start the investigation. When analyzing the list of those who defend the opening of the CPI, Bolsonaro’s allies identified, however, at least one name that can retreat – Senator Giordano (MDB-SP), the last one who registered support for the commission.

According to members of the government, the parliamentarian would be dissatisfied with demands not met by the Executive. Giordano says he doesn’t negotiate his opinion, but is willing to listen to the Plateau:

— If there is a plausible reason and a team sits with me, sits with the government team and explains that the intention is not to find out the real facts of what happened, but to vote for the election, fine, it may be until I can evaluate.

In addition to the parliamentarian from São Paulo, political articulators of the Planalto should make an effort to try to reverse the support of Senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM). Braga, however, told GLOBO that he will not withdraw his signature from the request to open an investigation.

Government officials believe that, if the MEC’s ​​CPI request is filed in the Senate, the opposition should appeal to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to determine the immediate establishment of the commission. A path similar to the one taken during the opening of the Covid CPI, which placed the Bolsonaro government at the epicenter of the investigation into irregularities in the purchase of vaccines against the disease.

Theory of ‘dissatisfaction’

Another front that the president’s allies are cautiously monitoring is the investigation involving Milton Ribeiro. Three people trusted by Bolsonaro reported to GLOBO that they had been informed that, so far, there are no traces of new recordings with the potential to reach the holder of the Palácio do Planalto. With this, the government intends to maintain the discourse that there is no evidence that Bolsonaro interfered in the PF investigation, nor that he leaked confidential information to targets of the operation that investigates irregularities in the MEC.

This scenario, however, could change with the seizure of the cell phone of the former Minister of the Ministry of Education and other suspects. One of the next steps in the investigation will be to submit the devices for forensic examination to identify call logs and dialogues that could clarify whether or not there was a leak in the investigation. Ribeiro’s defense denies any wrongdoing.

The assessment of Bolsonaro’s assistants is that the operation involving the former Minister of Education was the result of the dissatisfaction of a wing of the PF with the president because of an unfulfilled promise of salary readjustment and restructuring of the category.

Based on this suspicion, these counselors began to map out other investigations that could bring new problems to the government on the eve of the elections.

A possible source of crisis, according to Bolsonaro’s allies, is the investigation that investigates suspicions of influence peddling by Jair Renan Bolsonaro, the president’s youngest son and known as “Zero Quatro”. THE GLOBE revealed that the investigation obtained dialogues that indicate that an architect asked Jair Renan for help to mediate a meeting between Bolsonaro and a businessman. The defense of the president’s son denies that he was involved in influence peddling.

Two allowed to speak

Yesterday, Bolsonaro was silent about the MEC case during an event in Santa Catarina. This same tactic of avoiding talking about the MEC scandal was adopted by members of the government, who did not come out in public defense of Bolsonaro to prevent the case from gaining more evidence.

Attorney Frederick Wassef sought authorization from the president to handle the case.

“The president has no information about any investigation,” Wassef said. — If the former minister used the name of President Bolsonaro, he used it without his knowledge, without his authorization, let him answer. It is up to the ex-minister to explain what he says.

In addition to Wassef, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) criticized the investigation involving Milton Ribeiro in a social network publication: “So there was a recording of the former Minister saying that ‘he’ thought he could have search and seizure? If ‘he’ was Bolsonaro, why didn’t the judge and prosecutor of the @MPF_PGR send the records to @STF_oficial. It smells like ‘slutty’, as well as crime, of course”.