Opportunity! Serasa installment your debt in 14 installments or more; simulate now

THE Serasa Clean Name is counting on more than 100 partner companies that are offering more than 7 million in debt negotiations that are negative or not. Of these 7 million, approximately 2 million can be paid in 14 installments or even more.

You can also achieve this through Serasa’s official channels and app.

The action was launched this Monday, the 20th, along with the video of Senhor Barriga on the company’s digital channels. Possibilities are being presented to pay off debts for up to R$ 9.90.

The site is already totaling about 2 million in renegotiation offers to settle debts for up to R$ 99.90. You can check the offers through the official channels or Serasa app, as it is available on the Play Store and Apple Store, as well as on WhatsApp: (11) 99575-2096.

Also through the more than 6 thousand post offices spread across Brazil, or by the number 0800 591 1222.

How to download the Serasa application?

If you still don’t have the Serasa app on your phone or are having trouble getting it to download, follow the step-by-step instructions below. You’ll see how easy and fast it is.

Go to your mobile app store. It can be Play Store (Android) or Apple Store (iOS);

In the search bar, search for “Serasa”;

When it appears, click on “get” or “install”;

And that’s basically it. Your Serasa application will now be downloaded. At the end of the download, just fill in your information according to the instructions that appear.

See how easy it is? In the event of any unforeseen event, you can also access the site serasa.com.br.

How to do debt negotiation?

You can see better how to do this renegotiation process by accessing Serasa’s YouTube channel, but if you prefer not to wait, check out these guidelinesas they will help you in the same way:

1st step

Enter the Serasa Limpa Nome website or download the application on your cell phone, as explained above, through the application download store on your device.

Then just enter your CPF number and enter some personal data. And rest assured about this, because the website or platform guarantees the security that only you will have access to the information.

2nd step

As soon as you enter the platform, you will see that your financial information will already appear on the screen, including your debts. And, if applicable, options for making the deal will also be available.

If you want to know the conditions that are offered, you just need to click on one of them, because then all the possible payment methods will appear to make the renegotiation.

3rd Step

Once you have chosen your offer, you need to select the best payment method, for example, whether it will be in installments or in cash. In addition, determine which will be the best day for the expiration of the same.

4th step

Finally, the Serasa Limpa Nome platform will issue one or more slips, depending on the option you chose to make the payment. It will also have the expiration date included, so stay tuned.

You can pay the ticket online, at lottery houses or bank branches.