Orixá alive among us: Gilberto Gil celebrates 80 years of wisdom, musicality and engagement | Bahia

In a recent post on his social networks, Gilberto Gil wrote about becoming an ancestor and being eternalized: “This is the legacy, any fragment is part of the totality”. Today, it has become common for admirers to classify him as a “living orixá” among us. And to this practice he responds serenely: “And what is the problem? It is from them that I come.”

This Sunday (26), Gilberto Gil turns 80 and the biggest certainty is that he has established himself as one of the greatest artists in Brazilian music.

🎙PODCAST : Gilberto Gil's 80th birthday and his artistic and political contributions to Brazil

: Gilberto Gil’s 80th birthday and his artistic and political contributions to Brazil JOIN THE QUIZ: do you know everything about Gilberto Gil?

Gilberto Passos Gil Moreira is tradition. His song travels through a Salvador of the past, where blacks did not enter social clubs or through service doors. At the same time, he is the face of the present, whether when engaging in social causes or in the Galinha Pintadinha dance next to his granddaughter.

Immortal of the Brazilian Academy of Letters, former Minister of Culture of Brazil, Gil owns one of the greatest cultural trajectories in the history of Brazil.

“Gil’s importance goes beyond the musical and the works developed. He is part of a generation of iconic artists”, comments Carol Morena, cultural producer and festival curator.

Morena believes Gilberto Gil’s strength lies in the whole of his history, which involves music, his social struggles and political participation. “I wonder if we will have artists who carry as much of what he carries”, she adds.

Journalist Osmar Marrom Martins, a friend of the Gil family, sees in the artist the tranquility that the singer himself brought to Dorival Caymmi in the song Buda Nago. “”Gil is a very calm person. He IS zem, without vanity and stardom. He treats everyone well.”

A declared fan, Martins defines him as “a man of a wonderful work”.

The reference to Gil as one of the giants of Brazilian music is echoed in the voice of those who walked alongside him at different times. His friend Caetano Veloso, for example, puts in Gil the greatness of having been at the forefront of the Tropicalista movement.

“Tropicalismo is due to Gilberto Gil. He came back with the idea of ​​organizing a very clearly thought out project (…) he wanted to do something that would challenge this culture that we were a part of. He wanted to propose this to all the musicians in our generation. He arranged several meetings and talked to people. Gil who brought up the idea of ​​doing this thing in an organized, programmatic way, which eventually led to what was called tropicalismo”, he says in a statement by Gil’s Virtual Museum.

”Gil will feed us always and forever”, says his friend, compadre and partner in countless compositions.

It is difficult to find an artist from Bahia who does not see Gilberto Gil as a source of inspiration.

“Gil is a multifaceted guy and, therefore, he leaves a lot for everyone, especially for the culture of the country and the world. ‘This strength that Gilberto Gil has, because in addition to making beautiful songs, he brought my taste for for the arrangements, for the band. My interest in these things comes from him”, said Ivete Sangalo, also in a statement to Arts & Culture dedicated to Gil.

In addition to being a reference, Gil was and remains a model, especially for black artists. Margareth Menezes highlights that she has always seen in him an immense black representation. In Gil resides, according to Margareth, the libertarian thought.

“It’s a Brazilian-style punk, Bahian-style,” he adds.

It is also as a revolution that another talent born in Bahia, Tom Zé, sees Gil. “A person with a mind like Gil’s didn’t need to attend a regular course to get to know a whole revolution in musical thought. With 10% of attendance, and with the excitement of the cultural environment of the city, so many shows in the theater and dance schools, the feedback of the conversation with artist friends. Gil would already have the same challenges in neurons.”

Among friends and specialists, the reference to the revolution married by Gil is cited all the time.

“I see Gil today as a very honest artist. He is a larger entity artist. Revolutionary and heritage. It’s a great privilege to live in this guy’s time, to see him working, getting old” highlights producer Carol Morena.

Also in the virtual museum dedicated to Gil, Maria Bethânia recalls sweet memories of a Gil even before they are presented when she recalls a love at first sight.

“Gil already proved to be an extraordinary musician. Before being a singer, he always sang very well, but his guitar was already clear, his musical ability, the musical novelty that existed in him.”

“I had a crazy crush on him. In my head, I was his girlfriend. I thought he was my boyfriend. So, to my friends from high school, from high school, I said: ‘Look, my boyfriend is Gilberto Gil’.”

Finally, she highlights that Gil’s genius has always been seen by her and her brother Caetano as something superior.

“I think that Caetano always had Gil one step above. We all always had it. So did I. But Caetano, for being the most knowledgeable and knowledgeable on the subject, globally, the meaning of an artistic work, he had Gil one step above.”

Revolutionary, reference, heritage, orixá. Gilberto Gil reaches the age of 80 multifaceted, being a particle and a whole, giving us the impression of living like a superman who restores us to glory, “changing the course of history like a God”.

