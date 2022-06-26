‘Our family is torn apart’, says son of dead couple in apartment in Jardim Botânico | Rio de Janeiro

“Our entire family is torn apart. We are 3 male children. They were grandparents of 3 grandchildren, one of 6, one of 11 and another of 15”, Felipe told g1.

What is known about the elderly couple stabbed to death in the South Zone of Rio

The two were stabbed to death moments before Felipe arrived home.

“They both had a large family with many brothers and sisters. I have many aunts and uncles and they are ALL down. My mother was the joy of every environment she was in, playful in high spirits always. My father was tranquility itself. They were a couple that was very much loved by everyone”, said the professor.

2 of 4 Geraldo and Osélia Coelho at Christ the Redeemer. The two were killed on Saturday (25) in an apartment in the South Zone of Rio – Photo: Felipe Coelho/ Personal archive Geraldo and Osélia Coelho at Christ the Redeemer. The two were killed on Saturday (25) in an apartment in the South Zone of Rio – Photo: Felipe Coelho/ Personal archive

The main suspect in the murder, according to the Civil Police, is Felipe’s ex-boyfriend, a naval officer, a frigate captain, Cristiano Lacerda49 years old.

According to investigations, the two still lived together in the same apartment, despite being in the process of separating. The reason for the end of the relationship would be a fight in which Cristiano would have attacked Felipe 2 months ago.

Last Friday night (24), Cristiano had a crisis of jealousy because Felipe went out alone to a party in Ipanema, also in the South Zone. To get revenge, he would have killed the ex-boyfriend’s parents, who were at the two’s house.

Cristiano even called Felipe asking him to come home, claiming that his mother would be sick. When Felipe got home, his parents were dead, lying on the sofa bed in the apartment.

3 of 4 Geraldo Coelho, 73, and Osélia Coelho, 72, at Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, in the South Zone of Rio — Photo: Felipe Coelho/ Personal archive Geraldo Coelho, 73, and Osélia Coelho, 72, at Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, in the South Zone of Rio — Photo: Felipe Coelho/ Personal archive

Happy to be in Rio

Felipe says that the atmosphere during the family trip was good, that they were happy to be back in Rio de Janeiro – the family is from Fortaleza – and for the tours that everyone was doing together. Geraldo and Osélia arrived in the city on the 17th of June.

The images from the city tours show a happy and smiling couple in some of the best-known tourist spots in the state capital.

“They were both very, very dear to everyone. My father was quiet, humble, a sweet person and always willing to help us in everything. He was all happy because after many years he was visiting Rio again, and he was all proud to be going around the entire Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon. I admired my father a lot, he was my example of overcoming. He was sober for 40 years after joining AA [Alcoólicos Anônimos] for problems with alcoholism”, revealed the couple’s son.

The same joy was shared by the mother.

“My mom was super happy too. She was happy when I took her to Christ, and she was loving the rides. I was taking care of them but they also didn’t stop taking care of me”, Felipe made a point of highlighting.

4 of 4 Osélia Coelho, 72, in an image taken by her son, English teacher and digital influencer Felipe Coelho — Photo: Felipe Coelho/ Personal archive Osélia Coelho, 72, in an image taken by her son, English teacher and digital influencer Felipe Coelho — Photo: Felipe Coelho/ Personal archive

Suspect found doped

The suspect in the crime was also found by police in the apartment. Cristiano was lying, drugged and unconscious, inside the trunk of the box bed. Police also found prescription drugs and prescriptions in Cristiano’s name in the apartment. He had a wound on his hand.