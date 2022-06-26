Pantanal comes out of the doldrums with tragedy involving Velho do Rio

Pantanal emerges from the doldrums with tragedy involving Velho do Rio; see what will happen

Considered one of the biggest hits of the Globe in recent times, the remake of wetland established itself as one of the great successes of the broadcaster, becoming a fever among the public.

However, despite the high ratings, Pantanal has suffered a drop in the last two weeks, reaching numbers that have not been seen since May.

The justification for this drop in the audience would be several factors involving the plot of Pantanal. One of them is the rapprochement between Juma and José Lucas, which has not been pleasing the public. Another factor is the delay in the development of the characters’ stories.

It is worth mentioning, however, that these are not the only reasons that caused the drop in the Ibope of Pantanal. Changes in the station’s schedule and in the soap opera’s schedule are also considered.

However, according to what is predicted to happen in the next chapters, Pantanal will boil again among the public with a tragedy involving the Velho do Rio.

DRAMATIC TURNOVER

Next Monday, the 27th, wetland should return to public screens with a spine-chilling twist. It turns out that one of the most beloved characters of the public, the Velho do Rio, will be between life and death.

The biome’s protector ends up transforming into Sucuri to take revenge on a farmer and his henchmen who set fire to the forest. Strong scenes will show the suffering of animals in the midst of the fire.

It turns out that the Velho do Rio ends up being rescued from the fire and taken to a rehabilitation center for animals still in the form of an anaconda. He will go through a few good ones to escape the place and return to the Pantanal.

He will knock on Juma’s door between life and death, and it will be up to the marrenta to do everything for the mystical being to return to life, which has not yet been revealed.