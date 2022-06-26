Pantanal: Jove insists on wanting a position in the company of José Leôncio, who goes berserk with his son: “Do you want to be a boss?”

In wetland, Jove (Jesuit Barbosa) remains willing to prove that he is able to take over his father’s company, José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). Although, the boy will clash with the owner of the empire himself for not having a position in the companydefying his command at the helm of the business in yet another father-son argument.

Applied to work, Jove is getting to know all the patrimony built by José Leôncio and bringing innovations, such as the installation of internet on the Pantanal farm. In addition, he recently also clashed with Davi (Lucci Ferreira), his father’s employee in the São Paulo office, for disagreeing with the company’s business vision.

Jove will remain obstinate in being the successor, the chosen one among his sons, to run the business, although he will displease his father. He will demand to earn a position in the company. “While I’m here, I want to be aware of everything that happens. You have to talk about my position in the company: I don’t want to be the owner’s son”says the boy.

The attitude of the youngest will make Filó’s partner (Dira Paes) seriously upset. Jove adds that, if he is not heard, he would go back to live in the tapera with Juma (Alanis Guillen). José Leôncio loses his temper: “What do you want? To be a chief?”, the farmer will sayvisibly irritated by the whole situation.