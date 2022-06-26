Pantanal: Velho do Rio visits Juma and makes a request when he reveals that she is pregnant with Jove: “In my hands!”

The next chapters of ‘wetland‘ promise. A success on TV Globo, the soap opera has been conquering more and more the public that follows the plim-plim programming. In the plot, the protagonist couple, Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), will have great news revealed by the old man from the river (Osmar Prado).

This because he will show up by surprise to pay a visit to Juma. However, upon seeing the girl, it will reveal that the couple will become a trio, that is: Juma will be pregnant with Jove in the next chapters of the soap opera. “Your love was written for you, Juma. Your love, in a little while, will be even greater…”, the Velho do Rio will begin.

Not understanding what he is talking about, Juma will frown and he will then reveal that the jaguar girl will be a mother: “Your love is now in another corner“, he will complete, putting his hand on Juma’s belly. It is worth remembering that even before the revelation of Velho do Rio, Maria Marruá’s daughter will feel some changes in her body.

After making the revelation, which will make Juma very happy, Velho do Rio will still make a request for the girl: “This child has to be born in my hand!“, he will ask. ‘Pantanal’ is shown from Monday to Saturday, from 9 pm, on TV Globo.