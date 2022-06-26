‘Pantanal’: ‘We learn by mistake’, says Isabel Teixeira – 06/25/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

“I used to be ‘aqualouca’. Do you know what that is?”, asks actress, director and playwright Isabel Teixeira. Faced with the column’s negative response, the interpreter of Maria Bruaca in the soap opera “Pantanal” (Globo), explains: “It’s a mixture of diving with water ballet, but in a crazier way.”

Bel, as her friends call her, was 14 years old when she started training the sport with a group of actors. “We did some presentations in clubs. It was very interesting”, she reveals. Her father, the musician Renato Teixeira, was delighted. “He still says: ‘Bel, my daughter, is ‘aqualouca’.”

The matter comes amid the hour-and-a-half online conversation she had with the column last week, the day after returning from filming in the Pantanal region. At 48 years old and with a consolidated career in theater, Bel is one of the highlights of the remake.

Maria Bruaca’s trajectory of overcoming, combined with her fun tirades, conquered social networks and the streets. On Twitter, fans started calling her Mary Bru.

The actress is not blasé. On the contrary: she is loving being popular. “I was on the cover of Tititi. Are you in on it?”, she says, quoting the popular magazine that deals with television issues. “I was in the Pantanal and I called Osmar, here at the newsstand near my house and who has been a friend of mine for years, and I said: Osmar, I was on the cover of Tititi! homage'”.

“I thought that was glory, glory. This is theater. I’m in the connection with what is primordial in theater, you know, which is to be popular”, he enthuses. For Bel, the current recognition is like a “light of the road” that has been traveling on stage for more than three decades.

Until 2019, she had never done a soap opera. Participation in audiovisual projects had also been minimal. “I was going through a phase — and it’s a recurring phase — which is: I’m going to give up.”

“I think an actor comes to maturity by giving up [risos] and continuing. O [dramaturgo Samuel] Beckett says this: ‘I’m going to go on, I can’t go on, I want to go on, I won’t go on'”.

It was at this moment that the invitation to join the cast of Globoplay’s series “Desalma” came about. And then came the opportunity, by director José Luiz Villamarim, to play Jane, in the soap opera “Amor de Mãe” (Globo). “It makes me want to cry, because I think what I’m living now has his hand [do Villamarim ]”, he gets excited.

Bel says she is motivated today similarly to when she attended USP’s School of Dramatic Art (EAD). “I’m feeling the same passion for learning, for wanting to do it, for understanding the machine,” she says. “I started dating the audiovisual without knowing what day to take, and I ended up falling in love.”

The actress says that what she knows how to do in life “is work”. “My dad says, ‘I’m a music employee.’ And I’m an arts employee.”

To build Maria Bruaca, the first thing she did was watch the entire original version of Manchete’s 1990’s “Pantanal” on YouTube. “I used to yell at Ângela Leal playing the character. I also fell in love with her, because everything is about passion.”

In this process, Bel says she remembered how Ângela was a reference to her mother, Alexandra Corrêa, who was also an actress and who died at the age of 56.

Afterwards, the current interpreter of Maria Bruaca focused on the text by Bruno Luperi, grandson of the author of the original plot, Benedito Ruy Barbosa. “I realized he was doing one thing with Grandpa that I could do with Angela too, which is bowing to her.”

“And then I put my heart into the whole thing,” he adds. The character, she says, also has a lot of humor from her father’s family, from Ubatuba (on the coast of São Paulo), especially from her grandmother Jaci Teixeira. “Her story was not abused like Maria Bruaca’s, but my grandmother lived for all of us, her whole life. And she was a great musician, singer, dancer and joker.”

The women in the family, Bel reveals, were very funny and very hot. “I remember that she [a avó] sang a song that went like this: ‘A mouse climbed up the bedpan’s leg / The friend’s son came to see what happened / They took off the bedpan’s clothes, shook it and even then they didn’t find where the mouse was hiding”, he sings. malícia… Where did the mouse hide if it climbed up the bedpan’s legs, right? My grandma had this naughty mood,” she says, chuckling.

In “Pantanal”, one of the moments that became memes is when Bruaca says to Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), with whom she cheats on her husband, Tenório (Murilo Benício): “I didn’t know you carried a gun”, in reference to the volume in his pants. The pawn replies that it’s just the belt buckle. “Respect buckle”, the character counters, driving the internet to a frenzy.

It is when talking about Maria Bruaca that Bel remembers the period when she was ‘aqualouca’. In the story, upon discovering her husband’s betrayal, the character takes a turn and stops being submissive to him. But the process is not simple, ponders the actress. “Everyone says: ‘Put on a crop top, woman, and react'”, she says, citing another meme on the networks. “Fine, I can put it on because I want to.”

“But the moment you’re alone in your room, you say: ‘Damn, I lived 30 years in a story that every day I did everything always the same and today I’m going to wake up and I won’t have that: I’m afraid of this abyss. “

It is in this leap into the unknown that Bruaca finds himself. A sensation similar to jumping off a 10-meter trampoline into the pool, she compares. “You take the first step and there’s no turning back.”

“And then you jump and you have to reorganize yourself in the air, because if you fall into the pool on your belly, you can cut yourself all over. You have to reorganize your entire force system to fall the way you want to. That’s a workout. , huh.”

For Bel, this is why Maria Bruaca generates so much identification with the public. And, just like in real life, the character’s path is not linear, but curved and full of comings and goings.

The actress believes that showing these flaws, mistakes and successes not only of Bruaca, but of the other characters in the soap opera, is one of the secrets of the success of “Pantanal”, especially in such polarized times – a word, by the way, that she says she is tired of speak. “It’s very beautiful that the soap opera as a whole is showing that it’s not eight or 80. And that we learn by mistake, that we learn by falling, that we learn by forgiveness, that we learn by listening”, he reflects. .

Although recording the plot is being intense work, she says that there is also room for fun behind the scenes. Like the actors in the first version who improvised a nightclub in the farmhouse where they were staying in the Pantanal, Bel says they also have their “Tuiuiú Dance”. “It’s just that ours is spread across several farms,” ​​she says.

“I am a person of joy, of life, of dancing. In my house it was always a party. But I hadn’t danced for a long time, and I came back because of the soap opera”, he says. “It’s a dance because we’re celebrating, because we’re working hard, and sometimes it’s good to shake your body in another way,” she says. According to the actress, the DJs in the group are actors Jesuíta Barbosa, Cazarré and assistant director Rafael Cabral.

Bel defines herself as an independent actress, who is capable of producing a play from beginning to end, learning she learned from artists Regina Braga and Renato Borghi. “Regina, she chooses what to do, she doesn’t wait to be called. And that’s the great freedom of an actor as an artist. If you want to talk, you have to be a producer actor. I’ve become a producer actress”, she says. Is it over there.

In her studio at her home, she maintains several other projects, such as that of the publishing house Fora de Esquadro. “It’s an out-of-the-box publishing house, because they’re books with a very limited run and I make them from start to finish.”

While she continues to nurture her authorial projects, Bel says she is open to other works in the audiovisual field. And she says that she would love to do another telenovela that would be an open work, unlike “Pantanal”, in which the characters’ fates are already known from the beginning. “I would love to play this game, not knowing exactly what is going to happen and feeling the audience. I think it would be really cool to samba this samba.”