Paolla Oliveira explains about pregnancy with Diogo Nogueira: “I was lucky”

Actress Paolla Oliveira, with Diogo Nogueira 1 year ago, exposes the singer’s pregnancy and confirms the truth: “I was lucky”; Understand

Since entering into a relationship with Diogo Nogueira, Paola Oliveira saw the audience turn their eyes to the couple. However, with the explosion of the famous couple in the media, there were also demands about a future marriage and even the announcement of a pregnancy.

The 40-year-old actress used her social media to vent, and openly said she does not intend to run in the relationship. Paolla Oliveira stressed that family is more than a husband and children. “What is family for you? Or rather, who is your family?”began the actress.

“For me, that question matters most. Who is with you, who loves you, welcomes you, who you love is much more important than a predetermined concept”continued to global.

“This question always comes back. When will you have your family? As if what I feel for the people around me doesn’t matter. As if I only had from the moment I had all the formalities of a marriage and children”, added Paolla, beyond direct.

“I was lucky to be born into a giant, confused, wonderful family. I could always count on my father and mother that I love, my brothers, grandparents, niece, uncles and aunts, but also with my family that I built over the years. I have friends, godchildren, boyfriend and work partners who have become family”she pointed out.

“Your family is yours. It’s whoever you want in it, in whatever configuration, whatever size. No matter what. Because the only rule you must follow is love. so I follow”, added the famous.

ACTRESS DOESN’T RULE THE POSSIBILITY: ‘IT’S AN OPTION’

Despite not being thinking about children at the moment, Paolla Oliveira has already revealed that she does not rule out the possibility of a pregnancy in the future. The famous said that she keeps the eggs frozen, to choose the right time of pregnancy. “The greatest peace of mind is being an option. To be a mother or not, you have a choice”said the famous.