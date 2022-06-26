Passengers faint aboard an Airbus A320neo plane due to extreme heat





Passengers on a domestic flight in India, operated by Go First Airways, experienced a major tribulation in the middle of this month after the aircraft’s air conditioning system stopped working. The incident took place during flight G8-2316 from Dehradun to Bombay on 14 June, but images have only just begun to circulate, the Indian Express reported.

In the video, recorded on board, you can see passengers complaining about the air conditioning. A female passenger narrates the situation, talking about the extreme heat and highlighting the fact that other travelers are feeling sick, including fainting.

A Twitter user identified as Roshni Walia shared the footage, saying: “The Go First Airways G8-2316 was one of the worst experiences ever! Passengers sweating profusely, paranoid, were on the verge of collapse. Three people passed out, one chemotherapy patient couldn’t even breathe.”





Also, in the video, one passenger can be seen helping another, clearly distressed, walk down the aisle and later helping her breathe by fanning her with paper.

Later on in the recording, one of them complains about the problems they are having on the flight and says that the plane should never have taken off if the air conditioning wasn’t working (although it’s still not possible to say, with the information available, if that was the case. ). She adds saying that it is “A disgrace to the whole system”.

The matter began to be reported on Friday in Indian media and the airline had not yet provided a statement on the case. The video of the situation can be seen below (wait for it to load).