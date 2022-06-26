Patricia Abravanel has confirmed divorce after seven years of marriage

Patrícia Abravanel exposed the end of a relationship of years

Patricia Abravanel decided to follow his father’s career in television and became one of SBT’s biggest phenomena. Currently, she has presented some programs and even replaced Silvio Santos during the months when the businessman was away from work.

In addition to her work, the artist also draws attention due to her personal life. That’s because before being married Fábio Faria, Patricia Abravanel was in another relationship. For what she doesn’t know or doesn’t remember, she has already been married for seven years to Phillipe Carrasco.

He is the son of the pastors and founders of the Vida Nova Church, which she had attended since she was taken by her mother, Iris Abravanel. After the separation, Patricia Abravanel gave an interview where she said that she lived with her ex-husband on the salary of 2 thousand reais he received.

It was at that time, that the famous surprised by assuming that she was ‘submissive as the bible says’ so she lived according to her husband’s conditions. Years after separating, Patrícia Abravanel met Fábio Faria, the romance worked and currently they have a beautiful family with three children.

SILVIO SANTOS’S GENRO TALKS ABOUT THE END OF GLOBO

Fábio Faria commented on the end of Globo’s concession, which takes place in October, and guaranteed that the broadcaster’s operation does not depend on him. the son-in-law of Silvio Santos and husband of Patricia Abravanel opened the game on the positioning of the government of Jair Bolsonaro in relation to the rival of SBT.

“Suffering when listening”, Patricia exposes Rebeca Abravanel’s cry on video, delivers her sister and reveals a connection to her mother Patrícia Abravanel confirms the outcome with her husband, involves children and even Silvio Santos: “As much as they cry” Patricia Abravanel, on Silvio Santos’ show, causes crying on SBT, video is exposed and reason moves Brazil

In an interview with Poder360, the minister assured that there are no impediments to renewing the platinum operating documents. If there are no irregularities, the president has already stated that he will sign its renewal.

“When the entry is given, there will be 100% technical criteria, there will be no political criteria. The president [Jair Bolsonaro] already talked about it several times. If everything is ok and you want renewal, it will be renewed. If it doesn’t have everything ok, it won’t be renewed,” she declared.