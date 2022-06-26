Paula Amorim shows the decoration of the maternity hospital: “a dream”

Paula Amorim shows details of the maternity room to celebrate the arrival of her newborn

The former BBB and winner of the 2021 edition of No Limite, Paula Amorim, is living the first days with her newborn in her arms. Little Theo, fruit of the famous relationship with the also brother Breno Simõescame into the world on the 16th of June.

THE sister revealed that he is starting to create a routine with the baby and that, at least, on the first day Theo adapted very well to the schedules. She said excitedly that she even managed to rest during the little one’s nap times. “Fighting days and glory days,” she joked. Paula Amorim.

The former BBB has gradually shared with her followers how the day her world changed with the birth of her first heir was like. Paula showed the video of the birth and showed the details of how the room in the maternity hospital was set up to receive Theo. She even shared how the souvenirs were for visitors.

According to Paula, she and Breno were considering that the child would be born at 39 to 40 weeks of pregnancy, but the baby arrived at 38 weeks. “I don’t know how our partners managed to make our dream come true in less than 24 hours. So… motherhood was a dream!”.

The first-time mom showed from the door ornament, the water bottles, notepads, boxes, trays and sweets, all personalized with the teddy bear theme and with Theo’s name. The couple stayed with the newborn in a luxurious room in the maternity hospital in São Paulo and to receive the guests a beautiful table properly set with snacks for the reception.

The famous also said that she has been trying to stay active on her profile on the social network. According to her, she even manages to record the news of this maternity universe that she is discovering, but that she can only share later and explained that she is not able to put it in real time. “So things get a little out of time,” he said. Paula Amorim.

