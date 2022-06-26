Paulo Capel warns SUS defenders: The time is now. Either we open our eyes to career issues, administration of regions, OSS and health plans or the SUS will be swallowed

Lula, the 2023-26 guidelines and health

By Paulo Capel Narvai*

“Expectations were created”, the popular meme on digital social networks, came to my mind when reading the Guidelines for Brazil’s Reconstruction and Transformation Program 2023-2026announced by Lula during the launch of the interactive platform Together for Brazilcreated on the internet to receive contributions and encourage popular participation in the Lula-Alckmin campaign.

Inside and outside the PT, criticism immediately arose of the way in which health and SUS were mentioned in the document, made public on June 21, 2022.

Many expectations for health and the SUS were not contemplated in the Guidelines.

Former senator and former minister Aloizio Mercadante, president of the Perseu Abramo Foundation (FPA), assured that “the Guidelines are a starting point” and invited to the debate all those who “want to help rebuild this country. What do programmatic guidelines ensure? The fundamental principles, the driving ideas that allowed this historic pact of these seven parties”.

The historic pact referred to by Mercadante corresponds to what Luiz Werneck Vianna called “national salvation movement”according to him necessary to defeat Bolsonarism and remove Bolsonaro from the presidency of the Republic.

The Guidelines, organized into four major axes (Reconstruction of the country, Social development and guarantee of rights, Economic development and socio-environmental and climate sustainability and Defense of democracy and reconstruction of the State and sovereignty) are the synthesis of consensus proposals formulated by the directorates, foundations and technical teams of the seven parties that make up the “Vamos Juntos pelo Brasil” front.

So that there is no doubt about the origin and purposes of the Guidelines, the presidents of the parties (PT, PSB, PCdoB, PV, PSol, Rede and Solidariedade) participated in the launch of the interactive platform, which was broadcast live. THE recording is available on the internet.

Regarding the Guidelines, Lula compared them to the foundations of a house. “We will have to build the house over time. Listening to the people and executing the policy”.

Despite these reservations by Lula and Mercadante about the more general meaning of the ‘Guidelines for the Reconstruction and Transformation Program in Brazil’, mentions of the SUS and health fell far short of expectations, lit up a yellow light and generated dissatisfaction across a wide spectrum. , which ranged from researchers to leaders of social movements working in the sector, health counselors and trade unionists.

They were considered insufficient, vague, weak, “rain-not-wet”, generic, “warm”, “more of the same”, “less of the same” and with a “mold taste”, as I read on social media.

The direction indicated in the 121 guidelines for the reconstruction and transformation of the country was generally considered positive.

In this set, the term health appeared 14 times, connected to both economic and social development and the other axes, and the acronym SUS was mentioned in 35 situations.

But, as only two guidelines (23 and 24) referred specifically to health and the SUS, and did so in general terms, this was enough for the rain of criticism.

There were even those who questioned this, let’s say, accounting side of the number of health guidelines (“only two out of 121?”) to express displeasure with the Guidelines, interpreting that this number would give the dimension of the “negligence” with health and SUS.

But what do guidelines 23 and 24 say? Basically, they reiterate the diagnosis that

“Health, the right to life and the Unified Health System (SUS) have been neglected by the current government. There is a lack of investments, preventive actions, health professionals, consultations, exams and medicines. It is urgent to give the SUS conditions to resume meeting the demands that were dammed during the pandemic, assist people with sequelae of covid-19 and resume the recognized national vaccination program.

If it weren’t for the SUS and the courageous health workers, the irresponsibility of the current government in the pandemic would have cost even more lives” (guideline 23) and, they argue that “in the Lula and Dilma governments, health was treated as a central public policy , as a right of all Brazilians and as a strategic investment for a sovereign Brazil”, reaffirming “our commitment to strengthening the public and universal SUS, improving its management, valuing and training health professionals, the resumption of policies such as Mais Médicos and Farmácia Popular, as well as the reconstruction and promotion of the Economic and Industrial Health Complex” (guideline 24).

It’s really very little. Insufficient, even if they are general guidelines in the context of the aforementioned four major axes, in view of the huge expectations about the direction of the SUS and the overcoming of several impasses that mark and hurt it at the moment.

Faced with extremely serious underfunding, it is not enough to recognize that “investments are lacking”, but to state a way to overcome it.

Faced with outsourcing that fragment the SUS by its municipal base, deepen the precariousness of professional and labor ties and do not resolve the poor working conditions in many health units, it is not enough to speak of “strengthening the public and universal SUS”, or to recognize the good acceptance of the “Mais Médicos” program, but affirming a strategy for the challenge of creating instruments to improve public administration and the Brazilian State, overcoming the difficulties for the interfederative management of health regions, in view of the impasse that marks the process of municipalization of health, which today is powerless to enable municipalities to overcome obstacles to universal access and comprehensive health care.

Municipalization, so strategic for the consolidation of the SUS, is currently transformed into a kind of preferential route for the privatization of services and even of municipal health systems as a whole, making it possible for many municipalities to be captured by Social Health Organizations (OSS). ).

The OSS, the main complementary health instrument to privatize the SUS, are not mentioned in the Guidelines.

There is also nothing about supplementary health and the suction of public resources via tax exemptions and free riding of public services, for private benefit.

The guidelines are insufficient in these and many other respects. It is necessary to improve them. This enhancement will be done, somehow. Coming from within the PT itself, and from allied parties, there are clear signs that this will be done.

However, I am concerned about the low intensity of the formulations of the progressive field, which defends the right to health and the SUS, regarding some critical aspects of the management of the SUS, in this historical period.

Curiously, the criticisms of the guidelines revealed, once again, that the field from which contributions are expected to help overcome the impasses, has not been able to formulate and defend feasible and viable propositions for these SUS problems, despite the large accumulation that you can gather.

Assuming the hypothesis that I may just be uninformed and that, on the contrary, there are such formulations, it is necessary to recognize that, then, there have been difficulties in giving them the necessary publicity.

In order not to dwell on examples, I will focus on just two of these “critical nodes” of strategic importance for the SUS: the SUS State Career and the SUS regional administration.

Both continue as a kind of sphinx of Thebes to challenge the sanitary movement that, for the most part, talks about both of them.

Seen as minor issues (“administrative issues”, “management problems”…) facing the major issues of health and SUS, Career-SUS and the regional administration of SUS, have been ignored.

There are serious consequences for this disdain, as there is no lack of “projects”, created in pro-market sectors, to solve the “management problems” of the SUS, especially those interested in “bringing the excellence of the private sector to the public administration”. ”.

There are three mentions of careers for public servants in the Guidelines, but all for the area of ​​public security.

Defenders of the SUS need to open their eyes and, more than pointing out inadequacies and sameness, present their propositions and propagandize them, give them due publicity.

Until today, the history of the SUS has been the history of many clashes that win the sectors that have a project for it. And these sectors, molding the SUS to their projects, have been increasingly moving it away from what was outlined by the 1988 Constitution.

Supplementary health, to take one example, feels, acts and imposes decisions on the Brazilian State as if it were something separate, with no link with the Ministry of Health. Under Bolsonaro, boldness turned into audacity with the regulation of such a “National Supplementary Health Council”.

In this context, if the defenders of the SUS do not advance their propositions against the commodification of health and deal with the “minor management problems”, the enemies of the SUS will go ahead, implementing their project.

It is enough to see how, and with what ease and ferocity, Bolsonaro has attacked the SUS daily since his inauguration.

It did not fulfill the commitment of its government program, registered in the Electoral Justice as “The Path to Prosperity”, that it would create a “career of State Doctor, to assist the remote and needy areas of Brazil”.

Not a doctor, not any other health professional, not any career.

That this was always Bolsonaro’s talk “for the cattle to sleep”, even the cattle knew.

The problem is to know what is the proposal of the opposition camp to Bolsonaro, for the State Career of the SUS. About managing Health Regions.

What do the front parties propose in this regard? “Let’s Go Together for Brazil”?

More: what does critical thinking propose in this regard, in tune with the ideals of the Brazilian Sanitary Reform?

What I have read and heard is worrying, as I see excuses and a lot of “more of the same”.

It is worrying, because the perception is that we are “sleeping on the spot”, “stopped by the side of the road”, without projects.

It could be that I’m wrong. Will take. But I and the Flamengo and Corinthians fans, together, are sure that there is no interactive platform that solves the problem of purposeful scarcity.

Noting the insufficiency of the Guidelines, and just denying them, will solve nothing either. As Amílcar Cabral used to say, denying, dialectically, is not saying no, but affirming something else.

There is another meme, equally very popular on social media, which leaves no doubt: “whoever wants to fight!”

But it’s not enough to just fight if you don’t know what you want.

What do we want, after all, for health and SUS in the next federal government?

The popular plenary sessions in defense of health and the SUS, which have been held in various locations and social segments, within the scope of the Free, Democratic and Popular Health Conference, organized by Frente Pela Vida, are expressions of popular struggles in defense of the right to health and seek to gather and organize proposals for this purpose.

All this propositional wealth will converge, in some way, I believe, to the interactive platform Together for Brazil.

Then, it will be possible to take many steps forward and surpass the generality of the Guidelines announced on the first day of winter.

When September comes, we will be a few months away from summer 2022-23.

So, if all goes well in the spring and we don’t samba, with Nelson Cavaquinho’s blessing, “the sun will shine once more”.

* Paulo Capel Narvai is a senior professor of Public Health at USP