“People assume I’m their sugar baby, but we’re in love”

A couple with an age difference of 31 years reported what it is like to live the age difference in the relationship. Claire is 21 years old and Scott is 52 and the two met while both were in other relationships, however the attraction was immediate, which caused them to separate from their partners.

According to Metro UK, the pair worked at the same gym where Claire was a receptionist and Scott was a personal trainer. “I broke up with my ex-boyfriend on New Year’s and that same week I paid for personal training sessions with my now fiancé,” the woman reported.

However, the new relationship was subject to several judgments, as people assumed that Claire was a sugar baby or that she was just after his money. “The way we deal with the backlash is to distance ourselves from people who bring negativity into our lives. I’ve never been in an age difference relationship before and neither has he, so I’ve never faced that kind of negativity before.”

Despite the challenges, the couple claims to be happy. Claire says her previous relationships were with people her age and not all of them were good. “Boys my age lacked the emotional maturity, financial funds and effort to put into the relationship.

Among her partner’s positive traits, she says he’s good at expressing feelings and boundaries and that she’s grateful that she doesn’t have to teach them that like she did in other relationships. “He supports me, spoils me and takes great care of me – he goes above and beyond to make me happy.”

The woman’s wish is that, by sharing this story, people start to normalize the age difference and prove that love has no limits.

