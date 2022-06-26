Petrobras sells last production hubs and ‘says goodbye’ to the State Basin

Petrobras’ Espírito Santo Basin, which comprised the south of Bahia to Guarapari, in Greater Vitória, was extinguished with the sale of the Golfinho and Camarupim hubs, in the north. Now, the State is covered, through the state-owned company, only with the Campos Basin, which goes from the city of Campos, in Rio de Janeiro, to the south of Espírito Santo. The poles sold were in deep water, post-salt, and were purchased by the company BW Energy, US$ 75 million.

With yet another sale, identified as scandalous by the Espírito Santo Oil Workers’ Union (Sindipetro-ES), the largest company in Latin America “was goodbye to the Espírito Santo basin”. The state-owned company sold off all the onshore and shallow water fields and is now concluding the sale of the deep water fields.

As stated in a Petrobras statement, of the total sale, US$ 3 million was paid on Friday (24), US$ 12 million will be paid at the closing of the transaction, and up to US$ 60 million in contingent payments, depending on Brent future quotes and asset development.



The amounts, according to Petrobras, “do not consider the adjustments due until the closing of the transaction, which is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent, such as the approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) and the National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANP)”.

According to Sindipetro-ES, the sale value corresponds to only 50 days of production. The capacity of the Golfinho complex, he informs, is approximately 15,000 barrels produced per day. “Considering the current average price of US$ 100 per barrel, with just one day of production, the new company reaches US$ 1.5 million in barrels of oil, taking exact 50 days to reach the US$ 75 million paid in that purchase. It’s a shame, an absurdity”, says the general coordinator of the union, Valnísio Hoffmann.

The calculation, according to the entity, does not consider the production of natural gas and condensate (extremely light oil) from the Camarupim complex, in addition to not including the production of the Brigadeiro exploratory block, an area that is part of this sale and that is included in the package.

“It should also be noted that the buyer takes, in addition to the exploration areas, the entire structure that already exists in these units, including the captive gas market in Espírito Santo and the guarantee of oil purchase by Petrobras. The risk is zero in this negotiation, considering the fact that they are known fields and in production”, highlights Sindipetro-ES, which “is organized with the legal department to seek ways to reverse this negotiation and hold accountable” the actors in the sales process.

Before Golfinho and Camarupim, the land fields in the north of Espírito Santo had already been sold, namely Fazenda Alegre, in Jaguaré; São Mateus, in São Mateus; and Rio Itaúnas, in Conceição da Barra. In shallow waters, the Peroá pole, in Aracruz, was sold. In the Campos Basin, there is also the Jubarte hub, with platforms P-58, P-57, Cidade de Anchieta and Capixaba; and Roncador, with platforms P-54, P-55 and P-62. According to Valnísio, the company he bought “is unknown in the market, founded less than six years ago, and its headquarters are in Bermuda, a tax haven”, he says. This has worried the union, especially with regard to environmental issues.

The Sindipetro director, Rodrigo Ferri, highlights that “Petrobras is committed to the environment and decades of operation.” “BW Energy, having so little time on the market and not having the same infrastructure as Petrobras, may not have the capacity to provide an adequate and immediate response in the event of environmental disasters”alert. Another concern is the reduction of royalties, which should mainly impact the cities of Aracruz, in the north, and Serra, in Greater Vitória. Rodrigo explains that smaller companies pay 50% less in royalties than large companies, such as Petrobras.



In addition, the entity highlights impacts such as a decrease in jobs and increase in the value of fuels for consumers, which has been happening constantly since 2016, when Petrobras started selling its assets and calculating the value of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas based on the Import Price (PPI), with based on the international market.