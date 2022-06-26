Peugeot 2008 gets new versions, visual retouches and part of R$99,990

THE Peugeot just launched in Brazil the 2023 line of the 2008 SUV with some news. According to the brand, the new range incorporates aesthetic changes to the exterior, as well as adding several features to the standard equipment package. However, the main novelty is the debut of the Style version, which follows the same line as the homonymous variant of hatchback 208 and fits as an intermediary. The French still took the opportunity to change the prices of the versions and, now, the 2008 starts from R$ 99 thousand and can reach R$ 125 thousand.

In the visual, the SUV received some subtle but important changes. At the front, for example, there is a new grille that, in the intermediate Style version, receives the Dark Chrome finish. In addition, the variant also has a black mask on the headlights, which gained DRL in LED as standard. But the highlight is the new 16-inch alloy wheels – which, like the logos, vary by version.

Moving towards the rear, we come across LED flashlights with smoked lenses. And the trunk lid won a black bar with the brand name centralized and in full. Another important detail that comes as standard is the bicolor painting – with a black roof -, in addition to the mirrors with chrome details. Finally, the compact crossover offers a new color, Cinza Artense – also available in the 208 hatch.

And the engine?

Regarding the mechanical set, the new Peugeot 2008 has two engine options. The first, which equips the Allure and Style versions, has the 1.6 aspirated flex of 120 hp of maximum power with ethanol. The Style THP and Griffe THP variants use the engine is 1.6 turbo which delivers up to 173 hp. According to the automaker, both have ECO driving modes, which helps with fuel economy, and Sport, which delivers faster responses. In addition, all versions have a 6-speed automatic transmission.

new features

The cabin, in turn, also brings new equipment. From now on, the Peugeot 2008 has a reversing camera, cruise control and a multifunction steering wheel with a reduced diameter with leather covering – these are standard items from the Style flex version onwards. In addition, there is also the panoramic roof and multimedia center with Android Auto and Carplay.

Regarding the design, the utility comes with new seats with partial leather upholstery and dark graphite interior color. The air conditioning is two-zone digital and has three operating modes. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Griffe version has seats covered entirely in leather, dark titanium color in the finishes, as well as six airbags and a panoramic sunroof. On the outside, it comes with the “THP” emblem to identify the turbo engine.

The prices of the new Peugeot 2008:

Allure : BRL 99,990

: BRL 99,990 style : BRL 106,990

: BRL 106,990 Style THP : BRL 119,990

: BRL 119,990 THP brand: BRL 124,990

