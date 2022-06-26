Pilot again reports a ‘jetpack’ flying near Los Angeles airport





An airline pilot has again reported a sighting of something resembling a person with a “jetpack” on Thursday, June 23, in the latest in a series of similar mysterious sightings near the airport. Los Angeles International (LAX) in the United States.

A video being broadcast live, showing the landing and take-off operations at the site, accompanied by listening to the air traffic control’s communications frequency, captured the pilot reporting the object on Thursday afternoon.

In the video below, the pilot can be heard reporting to the traffic controller on a jetpack at 4,500 feet during its approach east of LAX.





According to NBC Los Angeles, following the occurrence, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a statement, saying: “An airline pilot reported seeing an object that may have looked like a jetpack 15 miles to the east. from Los Angeles International Airport around 2:45 pm today. The FAA worked closely with the FBI to investigate all reports of jetpack sightings. So far, none of these sightings have been verified. One working theory is that pilots may have seen balloons.”

Despite the authorities’ assumption, the recurrence of the sightings always around the Californian airport, and never in other airports, has intrigued the entire aeronautical community.