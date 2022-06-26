Pix is ​​a new target for thieves: how to protect your cell phone and avoid losses

The ease of making transfers through Pix and taking out loans on digital accounts have been the subject of complaints from users on the internet, where they draw attention to the risk of theft.
In May, a Twitter user reported losses of more than BRL 140 thousand after the cell phone was stolen, and several days passed before he managed to recover the money, which had been transferred to other accounts after thieves made loans in the victim’s name.
A resident of Vitória, businessman Weverton Coelho Bermudes uses a password to protect the bank’s application and reduce the chance of having money stolen through Pix. “It gives me more security, although I’m not so afraid of having my cell phone stolen. I’m more concerned about these scams in which they say we were drawn, but need to click on a link, fill in data.”
To avoid damage, passwords, including cell phone unlocking, are the first security barrier that devices offer, and one of the most important, but security measures go further. Check out the tips.
INCREASE YOUR PHONE PROTECTION
- Use unique and strong passwords: create a unique password for each account, different from the cell phone password. It is recommended to merge numbers, symbols, uppercase and lowercase letters and not save login data in online banking or app. If necessary, use a password manager to ease the process.
- Decrease screen auto-lock time. The smaller, the greater your security.
- Enable the option to enter password when an app is accessed. So, even if the device is stolen while unlocked, it will be possible to avoid exposing sensitive information.
- Avoid using the “remember/save password” feature on websites and social networks.
- Keep your phone’s operating system up to date and always check for pending app updates.
- Never write down passwords in notebooks, emails, WhatsApp messages or other text fields on your cell phone.
- Use additional security tools like biometrics, facial recognition and double authentication in apps and social networks.
- Also put a PIN on the cell phone chip. Thus, if the device is restarted, it will be necessary to enter the personal code to use the line and send and receive SMS.
- Reduce the individual and daily limit of your financial transactions (Pix mainly) and follow security recommendations from your financial institution.
- Avoid clicking on links from unknown sources, especially those shared via messaging apps and social media.
HOW TO ACT IF THE APPLIANCE IS STOLEN
- Erase your cell phone data remotely. Thus, the device will be unusable and all information will be erased the next time it is connected to the internet.
- Then contact the operator to have your SIM blocked.
- Contact bank support to block access to accounts and cards.
- Change passwords and recovery emails from social networks.
- Let friends and family know.
- Register the incident report so that the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identification, a kind of CPF for the device) is blocked. To do this, check your device’s Imei beforehand and register it in an accessible place.
*With information from Agência FolhaPress and security company PSafe
