Pix scams explode in 2 months: see top tips to escape

Pix, which has been around since November 2021, took little time to become popular with Brazilians. The possibility of informing only CPF, telephone or e-mail to make a free transfer, after all, makes everything simpler. In April this year, there were 438.4 million active keys in the country. But, as well as popularity, the number of scams has grown significantly.

The cybersecurity company PSafe announced last Wednesday (22) that the number of attempts of the so-called “Pix scam” increased by more than 350% in the months of April and May – compared to the two months of February/March of this year. That equates to almost 7,000 attempts per day, more than 280 per hour and four per minute, in April and May alone.

Below, we list some of the main scams — and give tips on how to protect yourself.

cloned whatsapp

In this scam, the criminal contacts the victim posing as a company. Then, it asks the user to enter a code, which would serve, in theory, to confirm, update or authenticate some registration.

The problem is that this code is a pass for cloning WhatsApp and hijacking the profile. If the user does not enable two-step authentication, the scammer is able to install the account on another device.

From there, the criminal triggers the victim’s contacts and asks for financial help, mostly Pix transfers, usually to contacts you talk to most often.

To avoid this scam, a good idea is to enable two-factor authentication in your app – accessible from the “Settings” menu on zap. This is a simple procedure, but it can be decisive in such situations.

fake banking service

The scammer impersonates a bank clerk and tricks the victim into creating a Pix key. To effect the registration, they ask to take a test and the victim ends up transferring a value to the criminal.

Never give out your details or make banking transactions on calls. Employees of banking institutions never ask for confirmation or registration of personal data in telephone conversations.

Pix bug

This scam starts with the spread of fake news, spreading the information that there is a flaw in Pix and consumers have won a prize if they make a transfer.

The system created by the Central Bank is safe and flawless. So be wary of any easy money ad. On Instagram and other social networks, ads like this have become increasingly common. If it seems too easy, be suspicious.

fake QR code



One of the ways to make payments by Pix is ​​via QR Code. Currently, it is common to see QR Code for transfers in lives that raise money for artists or institutions, for example.

Certain scammers download these videos and create a new transmission, with a fake QR Code, spread the video and the money goes straight to the criminal’s account.

When making donations, transfers and payments by Pix, via QR Code, be aware of the origin of the code. Be suspicious of the values ​​and origin of the request. If in doubt, do not complete the operation.

Pix vulture

The scam works as follows: a Twitter or Instagram meme page with thousands of followers posts an attractive offer: by sending an amount of money via Pix to an unknown broker, the amount will be multiplied and returned within minutes. A simple deposit of R$30 can guarantee R$300 in a few seconds, says the scam.

For a more realistic face, scammers post testimonials from people who allegedly made a profit. But, upon receiving the amount, the attendant no longer responds and soon blocks the contact — and whoever fell, is left empty-handed.

Again, the tip is worth it: be wary of any proposal that promises easy money and avoid making transfers via WhatsApp.

Top tips for not falling for the Pix scam