Plane crash in Salto de Pirapora (SP) leaves 3 people dead

The fall of a small aircraft in Salto de Pirapora (SP), this Saturday (25), left at least three people dead, according to the Fire Department. The victims died charred and have not yet been identified by authorities.

According to the corporation, the plane took off from a private airfield located at Fazenda Bonanza, in the rural area of ​​the municipality, and crashed shortly after taking off.

Firefighters were called at 11:52 am to respond to the incident and sent four vehicles to the scene.

According to the corporation, the fire consumed the entire aircraft. O UOL sought the cenipa (Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents) to find out what may have caused the accident, but there was no response.

A spokesperson for the Fire Department, Captain André Elias, said in an interview with TV Band that the plane – a single engine – hit a wire and landed in an area of ​​vegetation. The whole surroundings also caught fire.

“The plane would have, at the time of the crash, collided with some high voltage wires, we don’t know exactly how,” he said.

Salto de Pirapora is located about 121 km from the capital São Paulo and is part of the metropolitan region of Sorocaba.

Today at 11:52 am, small aircraft crash, Estrada Vicinal Roberto Ferraz de Souza, 1000 – Salto de Pirapora, which was attended by the men of the 15th Fire Brigade. pic.twitter.com/zBru1kAriC — PMESP Fire Department (@BombeirosPMESP) June 25, 2022