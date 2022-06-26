Pope: family, first place where you learn to love

“Just while we affirm the beauty of the family, we feel more than ever that we must defend it. Let us not let it be polluted by the poisons of selfishness, individualism, the culture of indifference and discard, thus losing its DNA which is welcoming and the spirit of service.”

Vatican News

On the afternoon of Saturday, June 25, Pope Francis met families again, at the closing Mass of his X World Meeting, celebrated in Saint Peter’s Square and presided over by the prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, the Family and Life, Cardinal Kevin Farrell. After passing the Popemobile among those present, Francis went to the churchyard of the Basilica, sitting to the right of the Altar. The homily, however, was read by the Holy Father:

“Within the scope of the X World Meeting of Families, this is the moment of Thanksgiving. Today, with gratitude, we bring to the presence of God – as in a great offertory – all that the Holy Spirit has sown in you, dear families. Some of you participated in moments of reflection and sharing here at the Vatican; others animated and lived the same moments in their respective dioceses, forming a kind of immense constellation. I imagine the wealth of experiences, purposes, dreams, as well as concerns and uncertainties. Now we present everything to the Lord and ask Him to sustain you with His strength and His love. You are fathers, mothers, children, grandparents, uncles; you are adults, children, youth, elderly; each one with a different family experience, but all with the same hope made up in prayer: May God bless and keep your families and all the families of the world.

In the second reading, São Paulo spoke to us of freedom. Freedom is one of the most appreciated and sought after goods by modern and contemporary man. Everyone wants to be free, not to be conditioned or limited; that is why they aspire to free themselves from any type of “prison”: cultural, social, economic. And yet, how many people lack the greatest freedom: interior freedom! The greatest freedom is inner freedom. The Apostle reminds us Christians that this is primarily a gift, when he exclaims: “It was for freedom that Christ set us free” (gal 5, 1). Freedom was given to us. We are all born with a lot of conditioning, interior and exterior, and above all with a tendency towards selfishness, that is, to put ourselves at the center and privilege our own interests. But from this bondage, Christ has freed us. To avoid misunderstandings, Saint Paul warns us that the freedom given by God is not the false and empty freedom of the world which, in reality, is “an occasion for the [nossos] carnal appetites” (gal 5, 13). Not this one! The freedom that Christ won for us at the price of his Blood is entirely oriented towards love, so that – as the Apostle said, and says to us today – “through love, [nos façamos] servants of one another” (gal 5, 13).

All of you, spouses, in forming your family, with the grace of Christ, made this courageous choice: not to use freedom for your own gain, but to love the people that God has placed with you. Instead of living as “islands”, you became “servants of one another”. This is how freedom is lived in the family! There are no “planets” or “satellites”, each moving in its own orbit. The family is the place for meeting, sharing, coming out of oneself to welcome the other and be close to him. IT IS the first place where you learn to love. Never forget it: the family is the first place where you learn to love.

Brothers and sisters, while we reaffirm all this with great conviction, we are well aware that in reality this is not always the case, for many reasons and in the most varied situations. Therefore, just while we affirm the beauty of the familywe feel more than ever that we must defend it. Let us not let it be polluted by the poisons of selfishness, individualism, the culture of indifference and the culture of discarding, thus losing its DNA, which is acceptance and the spirit of service. The characteristic of the family: welcoming, the spirit of service within the family.

The relationship between the prophets Elijah and Elisha, presented in the First Reading, makes us think about the relationship between generations, in the “passage of witness” between parents and children. In today’s world, this relationship is not simple, and is often a cause for concern. Parents fear that their children will not be able to orient themselves in the midst of the complexity and confusion of our societies, where everything seems chaotic, precarious, ending up straying from their path. This fear makes some parents anxious; others, overprotective. And sometimes it even ends up blocking the desire to bring new lives into the world.

It does us good to reflect on the relationship between Elijah and Elisha. Elijah, in a moment of crisis and fear for the future, receives from God the order to anoint Elisha as his successor. God makes Elijah understand that the world does not end with him, and orders him to transmit his mission to another. Such is the meaning of this gesture described in the text: Elijah throws his mantle on Elisha’s shoulders and, from that moment on, the disciple will take the master’s place to continue his prophetic ministry in Israel. God thus shows that have confidence in young Elisha. The old Elijah passes to Elisha the function, the prophetic vocation. He has confidence in a young man, he has confidence in the future. In that gesture, a whole hope is contained, and it is with hope that the witness passes.

How important it is for parents to contemplate God’s way of acting! God loves young people, but that doesn’t mean He keeps them from all risk, challenge, and suffering. God is not anxious or overprotective. Think carefully about this: God is not anxious, nor overprotective; on the contrary, has confidence in them and calls each one to the highest measure of life and mission. Let us think of little Samuel, of the teenager David, of the young Jeremiah; Let us think above all of that sixteen- or seventeen-year-old maiden who conceived Jesus: the Virgin Mary. Trust a maiden. Dear parents, the Word of God shows us the way: it is not about preserving children from the least discomfort and suffering, but trying to transmit to them a passion for life, kindling in them the desire to find their vocation and to embrace the great mission that God thought to them. It is precisely this discovery that makes Elisha courageous, determined, that makes him an adult. The departure of his parents and the death of the oxen are the concrete sign that Elisha understood that now “it is his turn”, that it is time to accept God’s vocation and carry out what he saw his master doing. And he will do it with courage until the end of his life. Dear parents, if you help your children to discover and accept their vocation, you will see that they will be “fascinated” by this mission and will have the strength to face and overcome the difficulties of life.

I would also like to add that the best way for an educator to help others to follow their vocation is to embrace with a true love to itself. This is what the disciples saw Jesus do; and today’s Gospel shows us an emblematic moment of this, when Jesus “went resolutely to Jerusalem” (lc 9, 51), knowing full well that there he would be condemned and put to death. And, on the way to Jerusalem, he finds himself repelled by the inhabitants of Samaria; a rejection, which provokes the indignant reaction of James and John, but which Jesus accepts because it is part of his vocation: at the beginning, he had been rejected in Nazareth – let us think of that day in the synagogue in Nazareth (cf. Mt 13, 53-58) – now in Samaria and, in the end, will be rejected in Jerusalem. Jesus accepts all this, because he came to take our sins upon Himself. Likewise, there is nothing more encouraging for children than seeing their parents live their marriage and family as a mission, faithfully and patiently, despite difficulties, sad times and trials. And what happened with Jesus in Samaria, happens in every Christian vocation, including the family vocation. We all know this: there are times when it is necessary to accept the resistances, the closures, the misunderstandings that come from the human heart and, with the grace of Christ, transform them into welcoming the other, into gratuitous love.

And on the way to Jerusalem, immediately after this episode that, in a way, describes the “vocation of Jesus”, the Gospel presents us with three other calls, three vocations of an equal number of aspiring disciples of Jesus. The former is invited not to seek, following the Master, a stable abode, a secure accommodation. Indeed, he “has nowhere to lay his head” (lc 9, 58). Following Jesus means setting oneself in motion and always being on the move, always “on a journey” with him through the vicissitudes of life. How true all this is for you married people! You too, in accepting the vocation to marriage and the family, have left your “nest” and begun a journey, of which you could not have known all the stages in advance, and which keeps you in constant movement, with ever new situations, unexpected, surprises (some painful). This is the way with the Lord: dynamic, unpredictable but always a wonderful discovery! Let us remember that the rest of every disciple of Jesus is found in doing the will of God each day, whatever it may be.

The second disciple is invited not to go back because he wanted “first to bury his father” (cf. lc 9, 59-60). It is not a matter of breaking the fourth commandment, which always remains valid and is a commandment that sanctifies us immensely; but it is an invitation to obey, above all, the first commandment: to love God above all things. The same is true of the third disciple, called to follow Christ resolutely and with all his heart, without “looking back”, not even to say goodbye to his relatives (cf. lc 9, 61-62).

Dear families, you too are invited not to have other priorities, not to “look back”, that is, not to regret going over the life of the past, the freedom of the past with its deceiving illusions: life becomes fossilized when does not welcome the novelty of God’s call, crying for the lack of the past. And this path of regretting the lack of the past and not welcoming the news that God sends us, always fossilizes us; it makes us hard, it makes us inhuman. When Jesus calls, in particular to marriage and the family, he asks us to look ahead, and he always precedes us on the way, always precedes us in love and service. Those who follow Him will not be disappointed!

Dear brothers and sisters, providentially all the Readings of today’s liturgy speak to us of vocation, which is precisely the theme of this X World Meeting of Families: «Family love: vocation and path to holiness». With the power of this Word of Life, I encourage you to resolutely take up the path of family love, sharing with all the members of the family the joy of this vocation. And it is not an easy road, it is not an easy path: there will be dark moments, moments of difficulty in which we will think that everything is over. May the love you live among yourselves always be open, communicative, capable of “touching with your hand” the most fragile and wounded you meet along the way: fragile in body and fragile in soul. In fact, it is when love, including family love, is purified and strengthened.

The bet on family love is courageous: it takes courage to marry. We see many young people who do not have the courage to get married, and it often happens that a mother comes to me and says: “Do something, talk to my son, who is not getting married; he is 37 years old! » – “But, madam, stop ironing his shirts, start telling him to get out a little, let him out of the nest”. Because family love drives children to fly, teaches them to fly and drives them to fly. It is not possessive: it always gives freedom. And then, in difficult moments, in crises – crises, all families have them – please don’t take the easy path: «I go back to my mother’s house». Not. Go ahead with this brave gamble. There will be hard times, there will be hard times, but onward, always. Your husband, your wife has that spark of love that you felt at the beginning: let it come out, rediscover love. And this will help you immensely in times of crisis.

the church is with you; rather, the Church is in you! In fact, the Church was born of a family, the family of Nazareth, and is made up mainly of families. May the Lord help you each day to remain in unity, in peace, in joy and also in faithful perseverance that makes us live better and shows everyone that God is love and communion of life.”