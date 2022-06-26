President of Ecuador announces end of state of exception

According to Lasso, indigenous protesters responded to the government’s request to cease protests that began on June 13.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said on Saturday (June 25, 2022) that he has revoked the state of exception. The information was confirmed by the Chief Executive in an interview with CNN in Spanish.

According to him, the protesters heeded the government’s request to cease the protests that began on June 13. in your profile at twitterLasso returned to talk about the matter this Sunday (26.jun):

“We revoked the state of exception so that Ecuadorians know that this is a democratic government that seeks peace in Ecuador”he wrote.

Lasso, however, did not rule out the possibility of a new state of exception in the country. “If attempts at anarchy return [neste domingo]we will again declare a state of emergency”declared to CNN.

Six provinces were affected by the government’s measure: Pichincha, in the metropolitan region of Quito; Cotopaxi; imbabura; chimborazo; Tungurahua; and Pastaza.

On Friday (June 24), Ecuadorean protesters clashed with police and military personnel in front of the National Congress in Quito. In the face of tension, opposition congressmen are organizing to try to remove Lasso from power, who assumed the presidency in May 2021.

Members of the movement United (Union for Hope), allied with the former president of Ecuador, Rafael Correa.

On Saturday (June 25), Congress began the discussion on the departure of Guillermo Lasso. The session should resume at 18:00 (Brasília time) this Sunday (June 26).

The protests are led by indigenous people and agricultural producers against rising fuel prices, unemployment, recession of mining permits on indigenous lands and other claims.

Ecuador is home to 1.1 million indigenous people among its 17.5 million inhabitants, according to population census data.

Pope asks for peace

Pope Francis said this Sunday (June 26), at the Vatican, that he accompanies “with concern” the situation in Ecuador. He asked that “all parties abandon violence and extreme positions.”.

“Only through dialogue can social peace be achieved. I hope that soon and with attention to the poorest marginalized populations, but always respecting the rights of everyone and the institutions of the country”declared the pontiff after the weekly Angelus prayer.