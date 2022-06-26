President of the STJ authorizes the resumption of the TCU’s investigation into the receipt of daily rates from Lava Jato by Dallagnol | Policy

The TCU has been investigating since 2020 the payment of daily rates, tickets and gratuities to prosecutors who acted in Operation Lava Jato, in Curitiba, among them, Deltan Dallagnol. The process was opened at the request of parliamentarians and the Public Ministry at the court.

The Federal Court of Auditors says it found some irregularities in the payments and, in April this year, decided to deepen the investigations. However, in June of this year, the federal justice of Paraná responded to a request by Dallagnol suspended the procedure only in relation to the former prosecutor. (see more below).

In practice, with Martins’ decision, Dallagnol may once again be the target of the TCU procedure. According to the STJ, the suspension of the investigation opened by the court violated the autonomy of the Court of Auditors.

“The principles of efficiency, morality and administrative economy impose the freedom of inspection action of the Court of Auditors, whose institutional activity, in the end, interests and benefits the whole society, which calls for a probative application of public resources”, declared Martins. .

In the decision, the minister also argued that the suspension of inspection prevents the work of the TCU, which “is extremely relevant for the whole of society, which requires transparency and efficiency in the management of public resources”.

“In the case under analysis, in fact, it is perceived that the danger of inverse delay is characterized, since the questioned decision prevents the regular inspection performance of an important administrative control body, whose performance is extremely relevant for the entire society that requires transparency and efficiency in the management of public resources”, says the decision.

The process that investigates daily allowances, tickets and gratuities to prosecutors who acted in Operação Lava Jato, in Curitiba, was opened at the TCU in 2020 at the request of parliamentarians and the Public Ministry at the court.

In 2021, the court released a report that pointed to the payment of BRL 2.557 million in per diems and tickets to five prosecutors between 2014 and 2021.

At the time, the Public Ministry with the court and the rapporteur minister Bruno Dantas concluded that there would be more economical options for the public coffers, such as the transfer of prosecutors to Curitiba. Therefore, according to them, the damage caused to public coffers was clear.

In April of this year, the Second Chamber of the TCU decided to open a process called special accounting to quantify the damage to public coffers and identify those responsible.

After the decision, former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos), who was a member of the task force, filed an appeal for the procedure to be suspended until the case that discusses the legality of the accounting was judged.

In early June, federal judge Augusto César Pansini Gonçalves, of the 6th Federal Court of Curitiba, granted Dallagnol’s request and suspended the investigation into the former prosecutor.

The magistrate argued that the then prosecutor did not act as an expense coordinator or devised a model for paying the daily and travel allowances of the task force members.

The decision was confirmed this Friday (24) by the judge Ricardo Teixeira do Valle Pereira of the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF4).