PRF: country’s deadliest road is in Minas and not BR-381 – Gerais

The violence that hides behind curves and amidst the conurbated industrial areas that made the BR-381 feared and famous, at the exit to Esprito Santo, in Minas Gerais, also hovers over the BR-040, transferring the macabre title of “Rodovia da Morte” for the stretch between Simo Pereira, in Zona da Mata, near the border with Rio de Janeiro, and Paracatu, Northwest of Minas, close to the border with Gois. The 850-kilometer segment of the road that connects the state capital to the Federal District, passing through Belo Horizonte, kills one person for every 12 accidents recorded on a path of sharp curves, slippery asphalt, stretches without shoulders and a scene of much recklessness, as shown the report of State of Mines.

Based on this scale of lethality in the occurrences, the BR-381, in the 990 kilometers between Extrema (South of Minas, on the border with So Paulo) and Mantena (Eastern Region, on the border with Espírito Santo), would be the fifth worst road in Brazil. , with 14.7 crashes, rollovers, being run over and other disasters for each recorded death. The data are part of the 2021 Statistical Yearbook of the Federal Highway Police (PRF).

On the lethality scale by stretch, Paraná has the second worst highway, BR-376, with one fatal case for every 13.2 accidents, and the third, BR-277 (13.68 disasters per death). Rio de Janeiro appears next in the PRF surveys, with the BR-116, which records one life lost for every 13.72 occurrences.

Based on the numbers, the EM team traveled along stretches of the BR-040 and found numerous obstacles and traps in both directions of the highway leading from the capital of Minas Gerais, situations that help to explain the lethal potential of road disasters. On the way out to Brasília, heavy traffic hits populous neighborhoods in Greater BH, especially in Contagem and Ribeiro das Neves, which mix urban flow between heavy cargo transport, in addition to passenger and travel.

Highway BR-040 becomes one of the most dangerous in the country, according to PRF data (photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) Along this route, with the heavy rains that marked the beginning of the year, many stretches of shoulder that were swallowed by erosion remain as traps waiting for repairs. But the main complaint of drivers to Sete Lagoas, 70 kilometers from Belo Horizonte, on the slippery road due to constant spills of loads such as coal and ore destined for the steel mills, which ends up with cars and trucks skidding and crashing off the road or in the central ditch that separates the two steering hands.

AT FULL STEAM

On the way out to Rio de Janeiro, the main challenge for drivers and pedestrians in an also densely populated region is the heavy and fast traffic of mining trucks and trucks between BH, Nova Lima, Brumadinho and Itabirito. Vehicles whose drivers often carry out risky maneuvers and disregard the maximum regulated speed. The use of a remote radar is enough to make it clear that the vehicles that most violate the limits are service providers in mine trucks and fleet owners in trucks outsourced to mining companies.

On a six-kilometer stretch between Nova Lima, Itabirito and Brumadinho, in 10 minutes, 46 vehicles were recorded exceeding the 80km/h limit and exceeding the 88km/h tolerance at the end of a Tuesday morning. The fastest of them was a truck with reflective stickers and the flags required to enter the mine, which reached 134 km/h, exceeding the maximum allowed for the road by 67.5%.

On the same day, a serious horn whistle in the distance drew attention to two trucks traveling in the BH direction of the stretch. One of them had to abruptly enter the right lane, followed by another, covered by ore dust, which effortlessly overtook it on the left, clocking 120km/h, 50% more than the limit on that stretch of the most lethal road in Brazil in 2021 .

At low speeds, due to access conditions and lack of shoulders, vehicles coming from secondary roads also pose a threat when risking dangerous maneuvers. It is also common to see motorcyclists making U-turns through the medians that separate the 040 directional flows, taking advantage of narrow windows of opportunity between the fast-moving traffic.

DRIVER ALMOST ENTERS THE STATISTICS

On the BR-040, the poor conditions of the terrain used as a shoulder where these structures do not exist also bring moments of tension, in which the difference between the success of the maneuver and a disaster can be in the details that are often not controlled by drivers. In one of these spaces, in Brumadinho, an old Fiat Uno found it difficult to leave the deteriorated shoulder and enter the Rio de Janeiro lane.

After several minutes – at least 10 –, neck twisted, face turned away and eyes almost closed by the sun’s reflection, the driver finally saw a chance to merge onto the highway. But, when accelerating, the car was held up when the front wheels fell into a hole dug by the rains before the asphalt track. He accelerates, but once again the wheel receives an impact, this time from the high unevenness between the asphalt and the eroded earth, forcing the man to demand more from the gas pedal. With the trucks and cars already very close, he finally manages to pick up speed and continue his journey before becoming another number in the statistics.