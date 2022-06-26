Price of a liter of gasoline in Alagoas should fall by R$ 1.40 with tax change

The price of a liter of regular gasoline in Alagoas should fall by R$ 1.40 if President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctions the Complementary Law Project (PLP) 18/2022, which limits the application of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuels. The project also reduces to zero, until December 31, 2022, the rates of Cide-Combustíveis and the taxation of the Social Integration Program (PIS) and Contribution to the Financing of Social Security (Cofins) levied on gasoline.

In Alagoas, the current ICMS rate, which is 29%, would drop to 17% with the new law. This rate is calculated on the Weighted Average Price to the Final Consumer (PMPF), which has been frozen since November last year at R$ 6.01. With that, for each liter of gasoline that the Alagoas buys, he pays R$ 1.74 of ICMS, with the new rate of 17% this value should drop to R$ 1.02. That is, R$ 0.72 cents less than ICMS.

The other part of the reduction, which completes the total of R$ 1.40, comes from the zero rate for CIDE, PIS and Confins, which, according to the National Federation of Fuels and Lubricants (Fecombustíveis), has a charge of R$ $0.68 per liter of gasoline in Alagoas. With this reduction, and taking into account the average price of gasoline in Alagoas at R$ 7.28, as measured last week by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the new average price should be R$ $5.88.

However, the Union of Retail Trade of Petroleum Derivatives of the State of Alagoas (Sindicobustíveis-AL) warns that the entity cannot make projections of prices practiced because the decision of the final price at the pump is up to each reseller, since the market is free at all stages of the chain.

“Sindicombustíveis-AL is totally in favor of any measure that makes it possible to lower fuel prices, favoring both society and the gas stations that can increase their sales and make their working capital viable”, said the entity. , by means of a note, about the bill.

Economist Jarpa Aramis points out that the reduction is at the discretion of each gas station owner. “You have another side than the entrepreneur, who is the one who sets the price of the bomb”, he emphasizes.

THE LAW PROJECT

The last passage of the law in the national legislature took place last Wednesday (15), when the Chamber of Deputies concluded the vote. The project focuses on the ICMS rate for natural gas, electricity, communications and public transport. According to the article, these products would be classified as essential and indispensable, leading to the setting of the ICMS rate at a maximum level of 17% or 18% (depending on the location), which is lower than that currently practiced by states. The PLP also provides for the Union’s compensation for state revenue losses when the revenue loss exceeds 5%.

As it passed through the Senate, congressmen added a device to guarantee resources for the Basic Education Maintenance Fund (Fundeb). This amendment provides that, if states and municipalities lose resources as a result of the law, the Union will compensate them so that Fundeb’s current levels are maintained. The measure prevents Fundeb from losing resources with the reduction of ICMS collection. The fund has revenues linked to the collection of this tax.

Like Fundeb, the health area, another resource stamped, will have the transfers guaranteed even if there is a loss of revenue from the states. Stamped resources are those with a defined destination, without the possibility of redirecting them to other areas.