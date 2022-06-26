Products that were very successful, but failed fast

In the same way that a product can appear and explode in the market, it can also disappear, as quickly as it appeared, and this can happen with any brand, in any industry.

In this sense, today we will make you remember some products that were successful, but failed fast. Check out!

Success may be short-lived

The reasons why some companies stop their activities are often not clear. In general, product quality and competition are two of the factors that most lead a company to failure. This can happen with any commodity nowadays and in all sectors, as the competitiveness is high.

Products that were successful but failed fast

1. Ringo Cookie

Taking advantage of the great success of the Beto Carrero World park, the Bauducco brand launched, in the early 1990s, the Ringo biscuit. The product’s differential was that it came in a box, something that was later imitated by other brands.

Marketing was strong at the time, however, the arrival of new cookies with cheaper prices on the market in 1995 led Ringo to lose ground and eventually to be discontinued.

2. Samoa Sandal

The brand emerged to compete with giants in the sandals universe, such as Havaianas and Rider, at the end of the 80s. In this sense, they invested heavily in commercials with celebrities and used the theme of the 88 Olympics. mid-90s and disappeared.

3. Ping Pong Gum

Ping Pong gum was very cheap, a little hard (there is a jaw), but consistent and very good to chew. In addition, it was accompanied by collectible figurines. However, its end was due to the expansion of the market, as other brands of gum began to grow, such as Big Big and Babalu.

4. Supligen drink

Nescau or Toddy? In the dispute between these brands, in the 90’s Supligen appeared, whose differential was that, instead of milk, it was prepared with water. However, the drink lasted very little on the market, as its ingredients made the value of the product higher, and it was quickly discontinued in Brazil.