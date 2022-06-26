profile asks fans to arrive early and raises suspicion

The official account of the country duo Simone and Simaria on Twitter made an enigmatic post that left their fans with a flea well behind their ear. This Saturday (25/6), the sisters’ page requested that fans who bought tickets to watch the show that will take place tonight in Petrolina (Pernambuco) arrive early and so far no one has understood the real reason for this warning.

“Warning: arrive early today at the Petrolina (PE) show”, read the publication. Such a phrase was enough to make the two million followers of the duo freak out on the web and start creating various assumptions. “There vemmmm”, said one. “Oh my God, what’s going to happen?” wrote another on Twitter.

Photo-simone-e-simaria As for the differences between the sisters, Simaria guarantees that they are only on stage: “One wants excellence at work, and the other is fine. Let’s do it like this, I respect you, and you respect me. You don’t like cleavage, I do. But offstage, it’s amazing. Just brotherhood. I live with my nephews”Disclosure Foto-simone-e-simaria-dupla-sertaneja Some time later, Simone even commented on the case and reported that “sisters fight”. “We are sisters and sometimes we fight, it’s natural. But above all, love prevails,” she said.Disclosure / Ambev Foto-simone-e-simaria (7) Simaria then replied: “I know. It’s a care. But I believe I am capable of doing this. So I’ll do it”Heber Barros ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (11) In an interview with Domingo Espetacular, a Record TV program, Simaria said that as long as they maintain respect, there is no possibility of the duo separating.Mauricio Santana/Getty Images ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (9) Feeling better, however, Simaria returned to the stage, at the end of the show, and interrupted her sister, who was saying goodbye to the audience. Then she sang three more songs. The moment went viral on social media and Simaria’s name was among the most talked about topics on Twitter.Júlio Cesar Fernandes/ Disclosure ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (8) “Singing is everything I love most, but right now, I need to step away from the stage to take care of my health. Certain that we will meet again soon. Be the second voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. We will meet again soon!”, declared SimariaDisclosure / Ambev ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (4) “So, let’s see what happens. Are you not so good? Let’s see what happens”, Simone fires, heating up the spirits even more. “I’m not good, no. I’m trying to do my part”, retorts SimariaDisclosure 0

Simaria has been away since June 16th and, since then, has not released a new date for her official return to the stage. The singer sent a message to fans through the statement: “My loves, singing is everything I love most, but right now, I need to get away from the stages to take care of my health. Certain that we will meet again soon. Be the second voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. We will meet again soon!”.

Simone took over the duo’s shows since June 16, when she performed at the Festa dos Tomates in Paty dos Alferes, in the countryside of Rio de Janeiro.

See the tweet below:

🚨 NOTICE 🚨 Arrive early today at the PETROLINA show (PE) — Simone and Simaria | COLLEAGUES BAR 2 🍻 (@SimoneeSimaria) June 25, 2022

