PS Plus 2022: Top 10 Classic Games on the Deluxe Plan | Games

The new PS Plus plans have arrived in Brazil for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) to compete directly with Xbox Game Pass. They offer more games and varied subscription prices, including the Deluxe option, a plan that gives access to a catalog of classics released for PSOne, PSP and PlayStation 2 (PS2), including names like Tekken 2 and Resident Evil, among others.

Subscribers can download these titles and run them on newer consoles, with technical updates in some cases, such as the addition of trophies and multiplayer. It is worth remembering that the Deluxe plan costs R$ 59.90 per month (or R$ 389.90 per year) and also gives access to some more recent titles, which have already arrived for PS4 and PS5.

Discover classic games that are worth it on PS Plus Deluxe — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha

The Extra and Deluxe plans have several games released for PS4 and PS5, as well as remasters or remakes of PS3 classics. It is worth remembering that, in Brazil, there is no subscription that releases titles from the third generation of Sony consoles, since the Premium option, which offers PS3 games via streaming, is not available here. Therefore, the classics are PSOne and PS2, in addition to the PSP, a portable device launched in 2004, and all are exclusive to the more expensive Deluxe plan.

In addition to this and Extra, which costs R$52.90, there is also the most basic plan, Essential, which maintains the original PS Plus proposal, at R$34.90 per month. Check out the classic games available in the Deluxe subscription below:

Siphon Filter is a classic game for PSOne with espionage and action — Photo: Disclosure / Sony

Siphon Filter is an absolute PSOne classic. Released in 1999, the game featured agent Gabriel Logan, who was tasked with chasing an international terrorist in various stages. The game made history for being extremely advanced for its time, thanks to outstanding graphics and Logan’s free control over the scenarios.

Many came to compare Logan’s adventure with the Metal Gear Solid saga, as both series dealt with spies and special agents who carried out impossible missions. Still, Siphon Filter brings a very different proposal, third-person gameplay more focused on action and with a large arsenal of weapons for the player to develop their skills.

2. Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Resident Evil Director's Cut relocates all original content — Photo: Playback/Steam

Resident Evil Director’s Cut is the “revisited” version of the original Capcom game, released on the PSOne. The proposal for this “director’s version” was born in 1997 and brought the mission to be even more difficult than the original, changing the place of items, bosses and even the scheme of some of the rooms of the great Arklay Mansion.

The story remained the same: players control members of the Stars team who need to investigate a biological accident in a Raccoon City mansion. Arriving there, they discover that a plague has infested everyone, who have become zombies and other sinister creatures, capable of tearing human flesh with just a few bites. Resident Evil became the huge success it is today from this version.

Ape Escape brings small monkeys scattered around the map for you to capture — Photo: Disclosure / Sony

Ape Escape came out on PSOne and was responsible for launching a technology that is now standard: the DualShock controller, which, for the first time, came with two analog sticks. The 1999 game consists of capturing small monkeys, which run away and jump, with a net. The player uses one analog stick to move around the scene and the other to move the net itself in 360 degrees.

It’s true that the Ape Escape series is a little forgotten nowadays, but it did get some versions and sequels on other Sony devices. The important thing is that the game was used to introduce the DualShock technology to the world, which served as the basis for most of the controls seen today (including the current DualSense, from PS5).

The horror of Siren was successful on PS2 — Photo: Disclosure / Sony

Siren is a PS2 horror game that was born in 2004 and is one of the scariest games of all time. The game has Japanese production and, therefore, follows a certain primer on the Japanese horror genre, with scenes worthy of the greatest cinematographic productions of the type, such as the original versions of The Ring and the manga works by author Junji Ito.

In Siren, the player goes to a region of Japan known as Hanuda, stage where a mysterious case occurs from the sound of a siren: with the sound, the residents of a village kill themselves at the same time. The player controls a third-person character and needs to investigate the place, as he gets scared and discovers more of what happened in Hanuda.

Jennifer de Primal is looking for secrets from her past — Photo: Disclosure / Sony

Primal may be a game more unknown to the general public, but it was produced by the first version of the Guerrilla studio, which is now famous for the Horizon series and Killzone. The game came out in 2003 for PS2 and tells the story of orphan Jennifer Tate, who needs to explore a parallel dimension of demons to save her boyfriend.

The game is in third person and the player controls Jennifer as she gains more fighting skills and evolves her style to deal with different demons that appear along the way. Over time, the game introduces twists about the character and her boyfriend, who are more connected to the supernatural world than they might expect.

Tekken 2 and the saga of the Mishima family in 3D fights — Photo: Disclosure / Bandai Namco

Tekken 2 came out for PSOne in August 1995, being the second game in Bandai Namco’s current fighting series, which has since become a huge success worldwide. The fighting game is three-dimensional and featured characters that have become classics such as Jin, Yoshimitsu, Heihachi, and King.

The story of the Tekken series develops with the Mishima family, a clan dominated by dark moments and full of betrayals and other crime stories. The player can choose one of 24 characters available – the largest roster for the fighting game of this era.

Wild Arms 1 was successful by mixing anime scenes with advanced 3D for the time — Photo: Disclosure / Sony

It’s impossible to remember Wild Arms and forget its opening scene, which starts with a pretty bubblegum anime song. This is an RPG released in 1996 for PSOne, which was successful by mixing Japanese cartoon graphics with really animated scenes and 3D style with a retro look.

The game takes place in the world of Filgaia and shows the story of Rudy Roughnight, an orphan who becomes a hero after rescuing a boy on the farm where he works. From this, he also discovers the presence of sinister forces lurking around the place where he lives and becomes involved in a larger plot than expected. The series was a huge success and spawned sequels such as PS2’s Wild Arms 3, which is also on PS Plus Deluxe.

8. Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue

Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue shows alternative adventure to the movie — Photo: Disney / Disney

Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue is an adaptation of the famous Toy Story movie series that came out for the PSOne during the 90’s. Don’t expect the exact same graphic quality seen in the movies, but we have a good dose of fun here, with Buzz, Woody and other characters who make cameos.

Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue has 15 stages with plenty of platform action, as well as 3D gameplay with different characters from the Toy Story 2 movie. The game is lightly based on the feature film and brings Buzz on an adventure to rescue Woody from the terrible toy collector Al.

Jumping Flash! mixes shooting with 3D and reminds a lot of Star Fox — Photo: Disclosure/Sony

Jumping Flash was a real innovation when it came out in 1996 for the PSOne. However, it had its launch a little hampered in relation to competitors, who arrived for Nintendo consoles, more famous at the time. Still, it is one of the classics of this generation that deserves its recognition.

Jumping Flash is a first-person platformer where the player controls a robotic rabbit from the planet Crater that needs to be saved from an alien invasion. The game has free controls through the 3D scenario and resembles classics such as Star Fox, but with greater freedom of exploration and also in combat, with aiming, shooting and attacks.

10. Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy came long before the success of Naughty Dog — Photo: Disclosure/Sony

Long before Uncharted or The Last of Us, Naughty Dog released the game Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, for PS2, in 2001. The game introduces us to the young Jak, who, along with his friend Daxter, has to face a villain to regain his original human form after being transformed into a hybrid animal.