Queiroga denies that ordinance of the Ministry of Health led the hospital to refuse to perform an abortion on a child victim of rape in SC | Sergipe

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, denied that an ordinance of the Ministry of Health had influenced the hospital to refuse to perform an abortion on an 11-year-old girl who was a victim of rape, in Santa Catarina. The statement was given to g1 this Saturday (25), after Queiroga participated in the delivery of the structure of a maternity hospital in Aracaju (SE).

“Who said it was because of this ordinance? This is the Brazilian Penal Code, which dates from the 40s. Abortion in Brazil is a crime, now there are exceptions to the law, in which the doctor is not punished. One of them is the case of rape, the other is a risk to the mother’s life and the other, expanded by the Federal Supreme Court, are cases of anencephaly”, said the minister. Queiroga also stated that “women who are victims of rape must be normally served in the public network”.

Legal abortion, a term used by medicine, is the pregnancy termination procedure authorized by Brazilian legislationdoes not require judicial authorization and must be offered free of charge by the Unified Health System (SUS).

The child who was a victim of rape was denied the procedure at the University Hospital (HU) of Florianópolis, on the grounds that she was 22 weeks and 2 days pregnant and, in that unit, abortion is only performed when the pregnancy is of up to 20 weeks (read more below).

In 2012, the Ministry of Health edited a technical rule in which it recommends “limiting admission to abortion provided by law at 20 weeks of gestational age” and states that “there is no indication for termination of pregnancy after 22 weeks of gestational age”. Brazilian law, however, does not establish a maximum period of gestation to allow abortion in cases where the procedure is allowed.

what is legal abortion

The ministry will hold a public hearing to discuss a booklet with new guidelines on legal abortion, replacing the current document that mistakenly states that “all abortion is a crime.” The hearing was convened by the Ministry’s Primary Care Secretariat, headed by Raphael Câmara. As published in blog by Andréia Sadi, the secretary of the portfolio is an anti-abortion activist and wants to restrict access to abortion in the new guide.

Victim of sexual violence, an 11-year-old girl discovered that she was in her 22nd week of pregnancy when she was referred to a hospital in Florianópolis and was denied the abortion procedure. In that unit, the interruption is only performed when the pregnancy is up to 20 weeks, although the legislation does not stipulate deadlines or request judicial authorization for the procedure.

The family took legal action so that the child had access to the right to terminate the pregnancy. According to videos published on Monday (20) by the report of The Intercept Brasil and Portal Catarinas, Justice and the Prosecutor’s Office asked the girl to keep the pregnancy for another “one or two weeks”, to increase the chance of survival of the fetus.

2 of 2 Judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer, from Santa Catarina, prevents a raped girl from having a legal abortion — Photo: Solon Soares/Agência ALESC Judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer, from Santa Catarina, prevents a raped girl from having a legal abortion — Photo: Solon Soares/Agência ALESC

Since an order by Judge Joana Ribeiro, the child was being kept in a shelter to prevent him from having an authorized abortion. Only on Tuesday (21), the girl was released to leave the shelter and return to her mother’s house. The Federal Public Ministry recommended that the hospital perform the procedure and the abortion took place on Wednesday (22). The agency is also investigating the hospital’s conduct in the case.